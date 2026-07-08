Top On3 CFB analyst ranks Drake Lindsey among top-10 QBs in the Big Ten

On Tuesday, On3 national college football analyst Ari Wasserman announced his top 10 signal callers in the Big Ten heading into the 2026 season.

The names at the very top of the list are no surprise: Oregon’s Dante Moore, Ohio State’s Julian Sayin, USC’s Jayden Maiava, Washington’s Demond Williams Jr., and Indiana’s Josh Hoover.

But also making the cut (at the slimmest margin) is Minnesota quarterback Drake Lindsey.

Lindsey came in at No. 10 in Wasserman’s rankings behind Penn State’s Rocco Becht, Michigan’s Bryce Underwood, Maryland’s Malik Washington, and UCLA’s Nico Iamaleava.

Here’s what Wasserman said about Lindsey.

“Drake Lindsey started all 13 games for Minnesota last year, leading the Golden Gophers to eight wins, a school record for victories by a freshman quarterback. The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder threw for 2,382 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for four more scores. Though Minnesota’s offense isn’t known for a high-flying passing attack, Lindsey fits perfectly in the system and has proved reliable. Lindsey did get in trouble for underage drinking earlier this offseason, but he has emerged as a prospect to watch on many NFL Draft analysts’ big boards. Minnesota has been consistent under PJ Fleck. As Lindsey continues to develop, the Gophers will, too.”



Lindsey’s ascent among quarterback rankings shouldn’t come as a surprise. While many analysts will still look past the Golden Gophers’ quarterback, the Fayetteville, Arkansas native has been a hot name when it comes to the top 2027 quarterbacks available for next year’s draft.

Lindsey’s prototypical size of 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds and big arm have scouts salivating over his potential. That’s not to mention he put together an impressive redshirt freshman season last fall with a 63.2% completion percentage, 2,382 passing yards, and 18 touchdowns to just six interceptions.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid included Lindsey among the “best of the rest” when it comes to 2027 NFL Draft prospects, saying the following about the rising redshirt sophomore.

Here’s what Reid had to say.

“At 6-5 and 230 pounds, Lindsey is a big, strong-armed pocket passer who can rocket the ball to any part of the field. He finished his first season as a starter with 2,382 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has the downfield arm strength that makes you sit up in your chair. Lindsey isn’t shy with making risky throws and trusting his targets to haul them in. They aren’t showcased much in the Golden Gophers’ scheme, as his 6.9 air yards per pass attempt ranked 119th in the FBS.”

This upcoming fall, Lindsey will have plenty of opportunities to grow his stock this upcoming fall with key matchups against Washington, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Penn State, and Wisconsin.

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