Drake Lindsey impresses at Minnesota pro day as redshirt sophomore

While Drake Lindsey won’t be draft-eligible for at least another year, the rising redshirt sophomore had the opportunity Wednesday to take part in Minnesota’s pro day. The Arkansas native took part in the workouts, showcasing his abilities and leaving a strong first impression on NFL scouts, GMs, and head coaches in attendance.

“Drake’s a redshirt sophomore, and he’s out there throwing in front of NFL scouts already… it’s a different experience,” Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck said.

Lindsey, throughout the pro day, showcased his arm talent, executing a full script of throws that included deep balls, out routes, and timing concepts. It followed a strong redshirt freshman debut, as he led Minnesota to eight wins while throwing for nearly 2,400 yards and 18 touchdowns and completing 63.2% of his passes.

He also showcased his ability to adapt under pressure, adjusting to an NFL-sized football. While not a drastic change from an NCAA football, the difference in feel can impact quarterbacks.

“It was amazing because [Vikings Head Coach] Kevin O’Connell and I were talking about how he adjusted well to it after like the fifth throw,” he said. “Only took him four throws with that in live environments to find out how to be able to throw a better ball with the NFL ball, so a huge experience for him.”

Fleck noted that while Lindsey was not the focus of Wednesday’s pro day, every rep was still being evaluated.

“Being under the pressure of this type of pro day… Let’s not fool ourselves, you are [being evaluated], Fleck said. “It’s their first opportunity, they’re always being evaluated.”

While Lindsey’s ultimate showing on Wednesday won’t have any lasting impact on his draft stock, Fleck hopes that the experience will provide a strong boost of confidence ahead of spring practices.

“I think that bodes well for his future, and it gives him the confidence to go out there and throw with people that maybe he hasn’t thrown with before,” he said. “Then organize it, show the leadership, the detail, ball placement, different types of throws.

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