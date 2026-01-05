Eastern Michigan LB Andrew Marshall commits to Minnesota

Minnesota has added Eastern Michigan linebacker Andrew Marshall to their 2026 roster. Marshall announced his decision on Sunday night via social media.

Marshall was offered by the Gophers on Friday when the transfer portal opened, and was expected to visit on Monday, but made his way into town this weekend. He made his commitment during the visit to the Twin Cities and will now be a part of Mariano Sori-Marin’s linebacker room.

A former JUCO standout at Lackawanna Community College, Marshall played in 12 games for Eastern Michigan this fall, recording 61 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack. Per Pro Football Focus, Marshall recorded an overall defensive grade of 55.6 this fall for the Eagles.

Missed tackles were an issue for the 6-foot-2, 235-pound linebacker, with 14 missed tackles, while posting a missed tackle percentage of 20.3%.

With Minnesota, Marshall projects as a depth linebacker and special teams contributor, likely playing a similar role to now former Gopher Derik LeCaptain, whose eligibility was exhausted this fall.

Minnesota will also see a departure of Devon Williams from the program this offseason after exhausting his eligibility.

But the Gophers are not expected to replace Williams via the transfer portal and will instead look towards their existing talent in Matt Kingsbury, Emmanuel Karmo, Joey Gerlach, and Mason Carrier to fill the hole left by Williams.

Marshall is Minnesota’s fourth transfer portal commitment, joining quarterback Michael Merdinger (Liberty), running back Jaron Thomas (Purdue), and offensive tackle Bennett Warren (Tennessee)

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Instagram

Like our page on Facebook

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside Inside Gophers Nation