Everything Minnesota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said after the Gophers' 75-58 NCAA Tournament win over Green Bay

The fourth-seeded Minnesota Golden Gophers won their first NCAA Tournament game since 2018 on Friday evening, defeating the 13-seed Green Bay 75-58 at Williams Arena.

The Golden Gophers utilized a dominant fourth quarter, outscoring the Phoenix 30-9 to cruise to a near 20-point victory. The Golden Gophers will now take on the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday with a chance to clinch their first trip to the Sweet Sixteen since the 2005 NCAA Tournament.

Here’s everything Plitzuweit said following the win.

Opening Statement

“Well, first and foremost, hats off to Green Bay. I thought they played a really, really good game.

I thought our fans were absolutely incredible throughout the course of the entire game. I certainly believe that they gave us a ton of energy. And it’s a good thing that basketball is a 40-minute game, because we needed 40 minutes, and we played really well, certainly down the stretch of that game, and in the fourth quarter, I think started off with, from what our coaches said, was seven straight stops, and then we were able to get some things going, and able to score at the rim a little bit, and then hit a couple open shots.

Again, I thought our young ladies played with a great deal of resilience, because when we did get really good looks early in that game, they didn’t really fall for us. But I thought our young ladies stayed kind of true to competing, and staying true to ourselves, and continued to play with a lot of toughness, and found a way down the stretch, and that’s certainly something that we now can build upon, I think, moving forward, and we’re excited to continue playing.”

Question: How much did Tori’s foul trouble just kind of be disruptive? Because when she’s on the court, it just seems like you’re a completely different team.

Question: How much did Tori’s foul trouble just kind of be disruptive? Because when she’s on the court, it just seems like you’re a completely different team.

Plitzuweit: We’re a lot better when she’s on the floor, so it does set us back a little bit, and we’ve got to continue to play well even when she’s not on the floor. And she picked up two fouls that I thought she needs to be a little bit more careful, a little bit more aware in some of those situations, but it does hurt us at that point in time. At the same time, I thought at the beginning of that game, there were times we got really good shots, and we just weren’t close to making them, whether they were around the rim or whether they were from the arc.

And then it felt like then we tried to force and tried to attack and we weren’t moving the ball quite as well because we weren’t making as many shots. And so at that point in time, again, and I think having Tori back for a little while in the third quarter, but certainly in the fourth quarter, kind of really helped us with just the movement, the flow, and all of it at that point in time.

Question: Did you think about challenging her foul at all, or what was going through your head, or what did you see on that play?

Plitzuweit: Well, I wish that we could at that point in time, but we’re not allowed to really. That’s not something that’s in our game yet. Maybe it gets to there at that point in time. And I don’t really know that it was—it probably was a foul, but there was probably one before that that maybe kind of encouraged her to do that. But that is what it is. It’s part of the game, and you have to be smarter at that point in time.

Question: Coach, you said it time and time again that your team’s strength is their ability to stay loose amid pressure-packed situations. The team—Tori McKinney told us—someone cracked a joke heading into the fourth quarter. Who cracked that joke? Who was able to keep them loose in that pressure-packed moment?

Plitzuweit: Right. And again, I think our crowd was incredible, and I thought at the beginning of the game, sometimes when you want something so badly, it’s just hard to relax. Even though you’re trying to smile and be relaxed, it’s just so hard to do that. You want something so bad.

And I thought finally in the fourth quarter—and I remember it being Amaya on the bench—and Amaya made a comment like, “Hey, we’ve been in this situation before. We start a drill that we do three on two and a half, and we start by down by ten, and we’re not down by ten, so I think we’re in a good spot.” And I looked at her, and I’m like, “You’ve never started down by ten. The amount that you’ve ever started down by is five,” so we were arguing back and forth. So I said, “No, I think you’re making that up at this point in time.”

But then they were kind of loose at that point in time, and they were talking about, “Oh, we’ve done this a bunch of times. We’ve played well in the fourth quarter. We can do this.” And so they were sending themselves the right messages at that point.

Question: Mark Craig from the Star Tribune. I was wondering if you could just share what you guys did against Jenna Geyer. She came in as their best player and really seemed to take her out of the game.

Plitzuweit: Well, I thought we were really trying to make catches challenged with her. I think she gets opportunities in transition, either as a rim runner or from the arc. And I think she got one of those against us. Maybe that was in the third quarter when they went on a run. She got an arc shot, I think it was on the left wing, the left rail.

And then they do a really good job of getting her in the post. And I thought, for the most part, Amaya made those passes pretty challenged and pretty difficult. And when she did get it, she has a little bit of size—maybe not as much as Jenna Geyer, but has some size to make it a little bit more difficult to score over the top of her. Ball screen coverage is hard with her because she pops a lot of them. But we don’t necessarily want everybody switching and guarding her because Amaya felt like it was the best matchup. But then at some point in time, we had to figure out we had to trust everyone to do it. So we had to keep making adjustments.

But again, I think she had our attention. She’s the Player of the Year in their league and someone who makes a lot of things happen and is their leading scorer and also leads them in arc shot attempts. So I think our players were kind of aware and trying to do their best on her.

Question: Coach, I saw you embrace Amaya after the game. She obviously left her blood, sweat, and tears on the court. But outside of her play, how does she emotionally lead this team by her actions?

Plitzuweit: I thought, again, there was a time when I thought Mara hit a shot and they were all celebrating Mara at that point in time. And she’s the leader in a lot of those ways. But I think, again, the example of going into the fourth quarter talking about reassuring her teammates: “This is what we do. We practice this. We’re going to be okay. This is our time.”

For whatever reason, we got stops and we were able to create in those opportunities. We were able to get the ball around the rim, which we really couldn’t get the ball around the rim [earlier]. Or when we did get the ball around the rim, we didn’t score it. Or we couldn’t get it around the rim often enough. So I just think she’s really loose. She’s really relaxed in a lot of those settings. And I thought she did a good job. She made really good decisions and she hit some really big arc shots for us too. And she rebounded at a high level. So she does an awful lot for us.

Question: Dave Campbell, Associated Press. What stood out to you about the defense in the fourth quarter?

Plitzuweit: Well, I thought we finished plays at a really high level. I thought when the game started, they got some offensive rebounds. We were able to create some turnovers, but when they got some shots, they were able to get some offensive rebounds against us. And I thought in the fourth quarter, it started with a defensive rebound and then there was a foul, I think, trying to get through a screen—an awareness piece.

So I just think we were a little bit better versions of us, I felt like, at that point in time. Again, I thought our crowd gave us a lot of energy to get to that point, but the five players that are on the floor and the energy from the bench has to carry them into that setting to make it happen. We can give you an idea and a game plan all we want. That’s great. We’re not the ones executing it. They’re the ones that have to do that, and they did it at a really high level in that fourth quarter.

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