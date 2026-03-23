Everything Minnesota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said after the Gophers Round of 32 win

The Minnesota Golden Gophers women’s basketball team clinched their first Sweet Sixteen berth since 2005 on Sunday in an exhilarating 65-63 win over the Ole Miss Rebels at Williams Arena.

After the win, Gophers head coach Dawn Plitzuweit met with the media assembled at Williams Arena as well as on Zoom. Here’s everything she had to say following the win.

Opening Statement

“First of all, we think we have so much respect for Ole Miss and how they attack and what they do, and I thought they played really hard and played well, and it was kind of an epic type of a game, and certainly just really appreciative of our fans who came out. I just thought it was deafening. It was deafening in warm-ups when the rouser played.



You couldn’t hear anything, and then during the course of the game, in the fourth quarter, there was a shot clock expiration, and there may have been an extra second that went off the clock, it felt like, at that point in time, because nobody could hear because the fans were so loud, and so just a really, really great atmosphere for college women’s basketball, and really thankful for our fan base for bringing that type of energy, and that certainly helped us because we were able to get stops in the fourth quarter when we needed them. Overall, just really proud of our young ladies. I think we needed to show a lot of resilience.



I was told we were down five with about three minutes to play, and made big shots, but really got some big stops as well, and so these young ladies have put their hearts and souls on the line and are building something that’s really, really special, and so really proud of them, really proud of these two that are up here. The word I use for them is a legacy. They’re leaving a legacy in Minnesota women’s basketball right now, and it’s an opportunity to keep playing, but we’re just really, really thankful to all of our young ladies for the type of dedication and the sacrifices that they make to have opportunities in big games like today.”

Question: When you got here three years ago this was your vision to return this team back to the national stage to make a deep run of the tournament. How good does it feel right now in this journey that you’re on?

Plitzuweit: Well it certainly is something that’s really really special. You know and it’s something that to happen the way that it did with the fans, to be able to host, you know to be able to have the fan base that we did both games and then for the games to be really exciting all the way down the stretch I think it’s just there’s so much of it that these young ladies are going to take away from this and remember for the rest of their lives and it’s something that’s really really special and so we’re just really really thankful to have the opportunity to one, be here and two, continue playing.

Question: Coach you said yesterday there’s no stopping Cody just slowing her down. Early on y’all had her in foul trouble. At what point did it click in your brain like attack her let’s get her out of this game?

Plitzuweit: Well and when we tried we didn’t have as much success doing that as we wanted to. I thought there were later in the game there were two or three opportunities where late shot clock scenario she got the ball to the left elbow and drove by and scored it as the shot clock was expiring and then there was one on the right block and so again our players really couldn’t hear us but we were trying to tell them you’ve got to go double her, you’ve got to go make somebody else take a shot because she is someone who can score one on one at a really really high level regardless and what we did say at the time out is you can’t give ground. You’ve got to stop you’ve got to hold your ground and you’ve got to take a charge or and somebody else has to help you. Now we were planning on it not necessarily being right at the rim kind of earlier in the lane but certainly Amai did a tremendous job of taking the last charge.

Question: You talk about toughness being a pillar did you see that in those final minutes with just the execution they had to have in those gotta have it moments they almost flawlessly offensively what you drew up?

Plitzuweit: Right well a good thing it’s for us toughness I think has a connotation of getting on the floor, taking charges, rebounding and we did those things at a high level to finish the game but for us toughness is also doing little things well sticking to screen, making an entry pass inside to Sophie late in the game making something happen out of a broken play you know recognizing get an offensive rebound and you’re swarmed by them you gotta kick it all those things are kind of in that toughness category for us and you know this group of young ladies really played with that discipline which is also part of our toughness so that was really fun to see.

Question: Obviously, you came in and have done an absolutely phenomenal job but can you speak to what Lindsay Whalen has meant to this program and the team and you?

Plitzuweit: Lindsay is someone who I’ve watched play a lot and certainly have just a tremendous amount of respect so when she actually was coaching at Minnesota and I was coaching at South Dakota we’d sit together during recruiting periods and talk quite a bit and compete against each other in some close scrimmage type of things and I just think she’s someone who I have a lot of respect for, someone who I consider a friend, someone who I think is has built this program and did it as a player and certainly has done it as a coach and certainly we’re very thankful for what she’s done and to have her in the house today, I think she was telling me she was coming so I think that she was here was she here? So that’s really really important to us.

Question: In the locker room just now I mean from Tori to Sophie everyone was kind of crediting the bench end of the bench especially of being in their ears giving them encouragement just how special is it to have such a bond even between like the seniors and the freshmen in this program?

Plitzuweit: It means everything you know I really do believe that and it’s, I thought what was great in the end of the second quarter, well it wasn’t great that we were all in foul trouble, what was great is that the young ladies who got in the game at the end of that second quarter handled the pressure, took care of the ball, made good decisions, played really really hard and so maybe their minutes weren’t long but they were, they did a great job and you know that was something what was neat at halftime is telling our young ladies we’ve got to be able to handle the pressure because they’re going to turn it up and we felt like the crew that kind of finished out that second quarter did a really good job of doing that for us and to hear the starters either who were in the game or who were on the bench celebrate their teammates you know for that period of time was something that was really special but that’s what makes this group unique I think makes it really fun is that they really do love each other I think they really do play with joy it was, I remember looking at our players in the fourth quarter when they were on defense and it was after either we scored or it was a dead ball scenario and they were smiling and I think we were still down you know but it was just the joy that they’re playing with I felt like they they kind of exuded confidence you know we talk about in our little kids camp smile and love it but that was also our message today like you have to love this because this is what you want to play in this is exactly what you want the environment that you want to be in and you have to be willing to do little things really really well and we didn’t do that I didn’t think in the third quarter they refused ball screens you know we let players get to their strong hands we kind of lost a little bit of our discipline and so I think that that group did a really good job I looked at when we were down nine and there was a timeout I’m like well what do you guys think and they’re like well we just got to get some stops I agree with you they scored at a 75% clip or something like that I’m like okay coach you don’t have to give us the stats we know we know but they’re really locked in and so it’s just fun to have that unity among all 14 players.

Question: About midway through y’all were down like double digits and you were noticeably more energized there was something about that moment that was just like what is really going on so can you please just say a little more about that please?

Plitzuweit: I think it’s we have a couple phrases things that we say and one of the things that we say before the game is we’re never ever we’ll never ever give in that is a mantra for us you know and that’s that we’re in that moment you know we could down nine kind of fold at that point in time but our goal is to find a way that’s a pillar in our program and so I do think this a coach can say those things and that’s great it can be great on the bulletin board it can be a great text message it can be a great hype video really ultimately the players since we’ve been here for three years our goal was to have this be a player led program and it takes time because how do players lead when they don’t even know what the expectations are what it’s supposed to look like those type of things so there’s a learning curve within that but this is truly a player led program you know we were actually having a discussion maybe we’d call it an argument in the fourth quarter about our ball screen coverage and so it was kind of interesting because but they want they understand the game at a high level and they want to be successful and they are leading the charge and so it’s really really special when they get rewarded for doing little things really well.

Question: When would you say Maya took that jump from leading by example to being willing to speak up and have people listen?

Plitzuweit: Yeah I would say it was probably earlier in the season kind of maybe midway through the season is when she really became vocal I think from day one you know when meeting with this group and the returners have been here for three years I think she’s always been someone that the players have said to me they see as a leader and there’s yes there’s being a leader by example and doing things well but there’s also that you need that inspiration you need that voice you need that confidence you need that you know the accountability you know and that’s a good word it’s holding your teammates accountable holding yourself accountable and so I thought she kind of made that decision or started doing that probably midway through the year and she’s just continuing to play it at a higher and higher level all the time.

Question: Obviously, we will focus on her shot and Maya’s shot, but how much did taking that charge really change the thing there?

PLITZUWEIT: Well having Cody McMahon not on the court changes the game you know and we were in foul trouble you know she was in foul trouble and so yes it’s a game changing play it really was and Tori took one earlier in the game and so those are our big big plays and you know because we weren’t really slowing her down she scored at an 83% clip against us she was 5 for 6 so that was our best defense was not having her on the court very honestly and it wasn’t that we were trying to necessarily do that it just kind of happened.

Question: Coach Maher said when she saw Maya rise up on the baseline the whole team knew it was going in. Did you know and what was going through your head when it did?

Plitzuweit: Well 3.5 seconds so I’ll take you through the sequence I don’t know how much time did they have on their possession was it like 14 seconds something along those lines and we had one foul to give we were at three fouls and so we were at that point in time if we got beat we were going to use a foul right but we weren’t just going to use a foul to use a foul because there still was enough time that they could take it out of bounds and now if you happen to foul them now they’re shooting free throws and we didn’t really want G in that position and we debated as the coaches if G is a really good defender but then she was one of the four fouls and she didn’t foul and they scored it so it was like well that didn’t really work out the way that we ifs and buts you know like we could have changed that we would have changed that we would have done something a little bit different at that point in time change a match up put her in a different spot whatever the case was then 3.5 seconds we call a timeout and we really do in every one of our shoot arounds and our shoot around was early this morning it was early and I think our young we found a way for them to hopefully sleep until 6 o’clock in the morning and then get started and that’s kind of early on game day with getting up getting taped getting moving and then getting having breakfast getting over here doing those kind of things but in our shoot arounds we practice some end of the game situations we have a lead we’re behind or short shot clock scenario you know and Ole Miss is a team that I mean they’re tough to prepare for in a one day prep based upon how they defend based upon how they attack based upon baseline out of bounds defense that they play and all those situations you know but we felt it was really important to come back again this morning and do that and go through some of those end of game scenarios and that is when we run that we ran it today and there were two options we ran it twice and that was option number one and option number two I’m not going to tell you what that is because maybe we’ll have to use that at another time but there are two primary options within that that are quick hitters so 3.5 seconds isn’t a lot of time but certainly she made the play and that’s kind of a patent Amaya Battle baseline pull up jumper that’s exactly what she’s really really good at.

Question: Coach, can you just walk us through your emotions after the game, walking around firing up the crowd, and then what it means to have the support you guys, not just for the Gophers program but women’s basketball in Minnesota?

Plitzuweit: Yeah I don’t know that there were actually thoughts going through now we missed an assignment on the last possession with .8 seconds left so very thankfully that shot didn’t go in we weren’t supposed to switch on that anyway we missed an assignment on that and thankfully that didn’t go through because that would have been really anticlimactic when we all celebrated thinking the game was over at that point in time but then again to the barn is a really special place it’s an incredible place to play because it’s you’ve got the raised floor there’s so much history there but also it’s loud it’s really really really loud I want to say how many years I’ve been coaching but it’s been quite a few years and as a player as a coach I’ve never been in an environment that was that loud ever it is something that is just your players have to make plays because they can’t hear each other we can talk about communicating all we want but it gives you energy and so to have our young ladies perform at a really high level at crunch time in front of that crowd to have our young ladies on the bench going crazy enjoying that encouraging their teammates doing everybody has a role everybody has an impact every moment matters so you never know what one thing a player says to another player is the difference in that players confidence you don’t know that that player may know it but we the rest of us aren’t maybe ever going to know but we know that there’s an impact in all those things there’s an impact of the fans that come the support that they give and so I just it really was surreal it was really pretty awesome and to have this group of young ladies really come and stay with this and build this into exactly what they wanted to build this into and have that be for Amaya her last game in the barn yeah that’s the stuff you can’t make this stuff up like that’s movie line stuff at that point in time and so those are the things that were going through my mind and certainly have a lot of family and friends who were in town that I haven’t seen for about two days as a matter of fact I stayed away from them because we were busy with things going on and so but to be able to celebrate with them afterwards was certainly kind of a fun moment have my parents here certainly was kind of a fun moment at that point in time too so those are key takeaways I think both of our children watched it our daughter is on the road getting ready to play in the Elite 8 so she got a text message from her I haven’t seen I’m guessing that our son has as well but to have my husband be a part of that celebration and a lot of family and friends is really something that’s special on top of all of it but this is a great environment I think we had a lot of recruits here I think but you can’t tell we can’t actually give them tickets or any of those type of things but getting text messages from a lot of them prior to and so to have them see this and see what Minnesota women’s basketball is becoming on a national stage is something that we believed can happen here and something that is in the process of happening right now so it is really really special and I think everyone’s eardrums Brynn Senden actually said her eardrums popped I would not doubt that it was deafening I’m telling you I told the announcers today that during the game against Green Bay the first round game that it was probably the loudest atmosphere if you turn the TV on and you’re watching all these women’s games I don’t know if there’s one out there then that’s great you know I’m not trying to take anything away from anyone else but I’m telling you that is the loudest I’ve ever heard in an environment that you’re playing in so that was really really special.

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