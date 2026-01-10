Everything Niko Medved said about Minnesota's 70-69 loss to USC

The Minnesota Golden Gophers saw their five game wininng streak snapped on Friday night, falling to USC 70-69 at Williams Arena, their first home loss of the season. After the game, Minnesota head coach Niko Medved met with the media. Here’s everything he had to say.

Opening Statement

MEDVED: “You know, heartbreaking loss here tonight in so many ways. You know, we knew USC would be would be ready to roll. Probably a little bit flat footed, you know, maybe to start the game, defense kind of wasn’t what it needed to be. Again, you give them credit, you know, Mazar is a kid who can really get going.

I thought, I thought he made some tough shots early, too, and that kind of basket probably looks bigger. You know, when that, when that happens, I’ll say this, you know, down 13 there in the second half, guys kind of running on fumes. I thought they really dug deep, you know, to find a way to come back and give themselves a chance in both regulation and overtime.

And man, we just needed to make one more play, and we just couldn’t find a way to get the job done.”

Q: What was your message that first time out in the second half?

MEDVED: Yeah, you know, I, again, I thought, you know, we obviously, I thought we did withstand Langston and Kroc picking up two fouls each in the first half. And you’re kind of like, you know, do you put them back in with two, but we were kind of hanging around, you know, six or seven.

And we decided not, just our thought our guys did a decent job. I thought we were a little stuck on offense, you know, that, that way. But we withstood that.

You know, we just, we had to come out, tighten some things up defensively. I thought we did that. We just talked about, you know, digging deep, finding some resiliency, we were going to find a way to give ourselves a chance.

And again, I think the growth of this team, I think, you know, maybe a month ago, we go down 13 against a team like that. We were, you know, we might have gone the other direction, but, but we didn’t.

And, you know, we had Kai Schoenholster out there playing and Grayson, and I just thought everybody came out there, played really hard.

We just didn’t, just didn’t quite execute well enough. And we just needed to make one, two more plays, and we just weren’t able to do it.

Q: He was obviously the guy you went to at the end of regulation and over time, he looked crushed and like he left his team down. How do you get through to him, build his confidence back up, reassure him?

MEDVED: I mean, it’s part of being the man in the arena. I mean, you’re not going to make the shot every time. It’s not going to go your way.

I thought that the one in regulation, I thought we actually had it. We just didn’t quite execute it. You know, and I don’t one one guy just didn’t quite get to the right spot.

I always put that on me if they didn’t quite understand what we were going to do out of the time out. But we kind of didn’t clear out the gap that we wanted to.

And then there in overtime, you know, really all we wanted to do was just get the ball to him on the small guy in the post. And I thought he could go get a shot and he got the ball where we wanted it to.

It’s actually the same kind of action. We ran the NCAA tournament last year at Colorado State and the kid really made a nice play.

I thought he was going to dribble into a move and the kid tipped it, you know, from behind, just knocked the ball away from him.

And then from there, balls on the baseline and we were kind of we were kind of stuck.

And yeah, I mean, he I’m sure he’s beating himself up. But man, he’s made he made a lot of plays to even give us a chance to be in the game, you know, tonight, too.

And so it’s easy to forget those things. And, you know, we wouldn’t have had some of the success we’re having without that kid.

So it’s part of being out there in these games. It didn’t go his way tonight, but he’ll bounce back.

Q: Niko, Cade was getting to the line like in that 20 percent range at earlier stops in his career. He’s in the upper 60s now. What do you think has helped unlock that aspect of his game?

MEDVED: I mean, he’s such a good shooter. So, you know, he’s got the ability to they close out so hard to him and he’s got a quicker first step than people think and he’s also pretty long, you know, and he does a good job of getting to two feet, playing off two feet. He’s a pretty decent vertical athlete, too.

And he just plays really, really strong in the lane. He plays on balance. He’s able to power, you know, through guys like that.

And so I think he’s doing a he’s doing a great job of that.

And, you know, and we again, we anticipated they might do that. They stuck the big kid in the lane, you know, and tried to pick a guy. It was either Langston or Grayson that they weren’t going to guard on the perimeter, try to take away our back cutting right and clog it up.

I mean, that was their game plan. It wasn’t anything that we hadn’t seen. They did the same thing to Michigan State, you know.

But, you know, tonight we got a little bit stuck at times. But again, I thought as our defense got a little bit better. We were able to get some stops and then get out and transition.

Not as much. I mean, I think that’s a good point. Not as much.

I think that they probably, too, like, you know, they wanted to get the ball, you know, to Mazara on a high ball screen and play out of that.

And yeah, I thought the game really slowed down there in the second half, you know.

And I thought, again, I thought defensively we did a pretty good job for the most part.

We gave up a couple of key offensive rebounds. I thought Isaac fouling out at the end really hurt us. You know, another guy who could make a shot in your lane.

I thought that was a big play, like him fouling out with four minutes to go there.

And then I thought we did a good job, and I’d have to look at it, and if it was overtime there, he came off a high ball screen, and we didn’t show the way we needed to.

You knew he was going to go get a shot, and we just kind of didn’t get out there and kind of take the ball out of his hands or make him go east and west.

And, you know, he got to the line, and he made him.



Coach, despite the result, can you describe what this game represented with two men, two coaches like yourself and Coach Musselman, who grew up with the same Minnesota Gopher roots? What does that represent?

MEDVED: “You know, God, you ask me that now, and I’m just still, I’m such a competitor. I’m thinking about, you know, losing the game in overtime, you know, one that was right there for us. But I’m sure it was really cool for him, too, you know, knowing the history of his dad and getting an opportunity to be back here and coach in the Big Ten.



It’s obviously, you know, cool for me to, dream come true, be here and lead in this program.

And it’s cool to look out there, and, you know, it’s good energy in the barn tonight, right? The crowd got into the game.

I think they appreciate our guys’ fight. You know, they’re giving us everything we have. It doesn’t mean that they’re perfect, but, yeah, I thought it was a high-level basketball game and that both teams were competing.”

Q: What did you think of that last foul call?

MEDVED: “I got to see it. I don’t know. It was probably tough. But, again, I’d go back to they set a high ball screen for him, and we needed to show and we needed to try to keep him out of the lane.



And, again, sometimes those things happen fast. So we had done a good job in the second half of doing that and just in that critical situation, we needed to have somebody else. We needed to not let him, you know, get downhill in the paint. And, you know, he worked himself to the line. He’s really good at it.”

Q: Asuma seems to just be adding things to his game here as he, I mean, from a month ago, he’s getting better.

“He is getting better. I mean, he’s a really hard worker. He’s so coachable, tries to do the right thing.

I think he’s an excellent shooter. He’s strong. He’s shifty. Things are starting to slow down for him.



I think he’s a really good rebounder for a guard. He’s just going to get better and better.



You know, I always think it’s about this time, you know, a sophomore year, now that he’s getting a lot of minutes. You know, I really look forward to him just continuing to grow, and he’s even going to be a better player here by the end of February and March.



But, you know, that young man has a bright future and being in the role he is right now, getting to play all these minutes and never coming out of the game, that’s a way to get better.



And I think he already has. Like you said, you look back a month ago, I mean, he’s a different player.”

Q: (Gabe) Dynes was hurting you guys early. Why did you stay small?”

MEDVED: “Just because I think that the way that they were playing, you know, they were putting him back in the lane.



And, I mean, he hurt us on a couple of things. But I thought, again, you know, he hadn’t been playing a lot.



I thought once we changed our ball screen coverage on him, I don’t think he hurt us as much, you know, offensively.



I thought he hurt us more defensively, to be honest, just plugging the lane like that and making it a little bit more difficult for us to score at the rim.”

Q: You obviously have these guys ready to go for Iowa. Is there something special that you do for the rivalry games and for Badgers coming up to really show the importance of these border battles?

MEDVED: You know, I try not to over-hype those things. I mean, the one thing I’ve learned is, I mean, I think players know what it is.



And like I tell the guys, too, I think you want, in a rivalry situation, you want guys to play with emotion, but not to play emotional.



I think it’s different. If you play emotional, I think you can lose your mind and you do things that are out of character.



You’ve got to play with great passion and emotion, but you still have to do the things that you can do to execute to win.



And listen, I mean, this will be a hard one. I mean, it’s going to sting. We’re off tomorrow, which I think is going to be great.



This team needs a day off. And then we’ve got to do like we did with winning. We’ve got to get over it and we’ve got to come in.



This league is tough, man. You start feeling sorry for yourself because one didn’t go your way and then you let it carry into the next one.



This one’s over. When we get up Sunday, we’ll learn from it. There’s some things we learn, but then we got the Badgers coming in here on Tuesday and we got to be ready to bring our best.”



Q: I think when you turn them over 14 times, I think you only had six points off those turnovers. Is that an area you look at?

MEDVED: “Yeah, you know, absolutely. I thought that we had an opportunity to hurt them a little bit more in transition than we did.



And I agree. I thought I’d have to go look at the film with what they did, but I don’t think we got enough opportunities that way in transition when we got stopped, try to beat them down the floor and get into the paint.



And probably not as good as we needed to here tonight.

