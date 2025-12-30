Everything Niko Medved said after Minnesota's 60-43 win over Fairleigh Dickinson

Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach Niko Medved met with the media on Monday night following the Gophers’ 60-43 win over Fairleigh Dickinson, picking up their eighth win of the season. Here’s everything Medved had to say.

OPENING STATEMENT

“We were not very good here tonight. Our approach was not what it needed to be, and I don’t know—we had a couple really good days of practice, so I didn’t see anything in practice. The guys have been practicing really well, and I think we’ve really improved here the last couple of weeks, and for whatever reason, the first couple of minutes they made a couple of tough shots, and just our approach after that was not very good.

I thought they played harder than us. They played scrappier than us. Kind of looked like we wanted easy. You give that team a lot of credit for doing that.

You know, they obviously got challenged at halftime. You know, had some adversity with, you know, Cade picking up his fourth foul, you know, as early as he did. We haven’t felt that yet. I give credit to that group that came in. You know, they came in and I thought they really changed the game on the defensive end, and I don’t have it in front of me, but I think it was—they might have had one point in like 11 minutes or something like that—and it was just one of those games tonight.

We just, you know, we didn’t shoot the ball particularly well. I thought we missed like three, you know, bunnies right at the rim to start the second half. It was just one of those frustrating games, but we found a way to get the job done.

I’m not going to dwell on it too much here and just say, to ask, well, why didn’t we play great or play—I don’t know. It doesn’t matter what it is. It’s an excuse either way, so you just don’t make excuses. But they really—this group’s been getting better, and we’ll respond, and we’ll be ready to play at Northwestern.”

How do you respond over the next few days before Saturday?

We’ve got to keep building on it because I thought we—again, I really thought the last three weeks we had been improving as a team. I thought we played better, so we’ve got to build on that, you know, and not let one day just define, you know, that way. And again, it doesn’t mean that there were no good things here tonight. There were, but, you know, every night you’re not going to have your A game.

These guys know what conference play is, so we’ve got to just keep doing the things I think that we’ve been doing to improve individually and as a team. And, I mean, it’s on now—playing the best league in the country.

You say things to improve as a team—what are you referencing?

Oh, I mean, like everything. I mean, it’s consistency. I mean, some things that—just some defensive fundamentals I thought early in the game that didn’t show up. Just some of our passing, catching. I thought like some of their pressure at times bothered us, but, you know, we responded. And then, I don’t know, we also had some guys I thought really missed a lot of great looks, and it was just one of those nights. So when I say getting better, every team’s got to continue to get better.

You know, the margins are really, really small, and you just got to keep—there’s no, you never play perfect—but we don’t have a lot of margin for error. We’ve got to play at a higher level for longer periods of time, and I think we’ve been trending that way, but we’re going to have to get to another level.

You’re 8–0 at home, you have to like that?

That’s great. No, I do, and listen—winning is hard, man, and no matter what it is, look around college basketball. So you never apologize for winning. It’s not always going to be pretty, you’re not always going to have your best, but we did find a way to win, and we are 8–0 at home, and that’s something to build on.

And I think as we, you know, really try to build the program and the foundation for what we want here, I think it starts with we’ve got to make this a great home court. We’ve got to make this a tough place to play, and that we find a way to get the job done here in the barn.

Speaking of getting the job done, Bobby’s done pretty well since you moved him into the starting lineup. What are you seeing out of him right now?

You know, he cares deeply. He tries to do everything you ask him to do. He watches film, he’s in the gym—you know, he—I think now with him playing a lot more consistent minutes, being in the lineup, I think he’s learning to work through the ups and downs, right, not getting down on himself, and because he ain’t coming out of the game, right?

So I think that part has been good for him. But yeah, he’s passing it well, he’s seeing things well. You know, it’s funny—he made three threes tonight. Heck, there was a point I thought he might make a few more too. But I did, I thought he played well, and I thought, you know, he responded after the first, you know, minutes of the game, and I thought he had a really good approach, especially in the second half.

