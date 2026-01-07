Everything Niko Medved said after Minnesota's upset win over Iowa

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Golden Gophers picked up a 70-67 victory over No. 17 Iowa. Following the win, Gophers’ head coach Niko Medved met with the media to discuss his team’s performance and more.

Opening Statement

MEDVED: “Well, we sure gave our fans their money’s worth here tonight down the stretch, but what a gritty performance by our guys. They were really ready to go tonight.

I thought they played really physical. They played tenacious. They shared the ball well.

They did all the things you have to do to beat an excellent team like Iowa. To win the turnover battle against these guys is hard to do. They’re one of the best in our league at forcing turnovers and not turning the ball over.

I thought we kind of felt like we had control. You knew they were going to make a run. A guy like Bennett Sturtz is hard to hold down for 40 minutes.

And they made it interesting. But I’ll tell you what, you start to look at the guts our team has. I thought Kroc had two wide open threes kind of in front of our bench that maybe could have put the lead up to like 16 or whatever it was.

We missed both of them. They come back and they take the lead. And he had the guts to take that other one.

And just a huge shot for us. And that’s how you have to play. You can’t let the last play affect the next one.

You got to live in the moment. And thank God that shot came off in the end. But I thought our guys really earned this one here tonight.”

Q: “What are you saying to your guys there to kind of settle them down?”



MEDVED: “It’s a little bit like the other night. We’re at the game at Northwestern. You have to move on from what happened.



If you get rattled from a run or whatever it is, you just got to focus on what’s next. We made a couple of errors in that stretch. But there’s nothing you can do about it now.



You worry about it tomorrow in film or practice, you got to move on. We just tried to calm them down. Let’s make the next play. Trust what we do. And we did.”

Q: “Obviously, there was a huge home court advantage talk. Was this not a perfect example of that? And talk about what the fans meant to you.”

MEDVED: “It’s awesome. The crowd made a difference tonight.

It got loud in there at times. I just refuse to say that we can’t build this thing back. College basketball matters in the Twin Cities.

It really does. It’s our job to make it matter. It’s games like this that start to get that going again.

I love having the students rush the court. It’s supposed to be fun. You want them to come to the game and enjoy being there and rush the court.

See us win. Enjoy it. They go home.

They had a blast. They’re probably going to show up Friday too. And they’ll probably bring their friends. I hope they do. But that’s how you get it back.

I really appreciated the crowd so much. They got into it. This team really fights for them.

We’re far from perfect. We’ve got our limitations, but they give you everything they’ve got.”

Q: “In the scouting report, his ability to get downhill was something you guys really tried to do.”





MEDVED: “Yeah, I tell you what. He’s really finding his way in our scheme and our system. Really understanding his role and how he has to play who he needs to be. He was terrific tonight.

I thought he was the key that set the tone in this game. He had also the Sturtz matchup defensively. I thought early he was phenomenal on him.

He was getting downhill in the lane. I just thought his aggressiveness and the tone he set tonight was awesome. They did a really good job in the second half.

They were kind of forcing some switches. Trying to create different matchups on Sturtz. But his mentality and playing the way he needs to play has been a difference.

He spends a lot of time in the gym at the Frito line working. You’ve really seen it pay off.”

Q: “How much of that source of pride does it that you guys play the right way?”



Coach:

“I love it. Our teams have always been that way. It’s something I take a lot of pride in. I believe that’s how you’re supposed to play the game.

When the ball has energy and your guys play selfish, I think that creates buy-in. You give it up to get a better shot. Guys share it.

Right away in the summer I could tell these guys bought into that right away. We’ve got really good guys in the locker room. It doesn’t always work early. You have some ups and downs, but they’ve really stayed with it. They trust what we do. The unselfishness, I’m really proud of that.”

Q: “How did you feel like things have changed or shifted coming out of Thanksgiving and Palm Springs where it was kind of a rough showing there?”



Coach:

“I think we were still a little rattled with some of the injuries. We’d kind of been hit. All of a sudden you knew right away the team was going to look a lot different than we had planned back in the fall.

I thought we regrouped around that. We also talked a lot about we’re going into break. I think the teams that can really get better over this break are the teams that make their move.

I think our guys took that to heart. We’ve had to change a little bit of how we practice based on numbers, but they’ve come in every day focused, ready to get better. I think they’re seeing that pay off.

The other thing, when you have injuries like that, it creates clarity now. The decision tree is gone. These are the seven guys in the rotation. We’ve got to find a way to make it work. They’re embracing it. It doesn’t matter. They have to embrace it, and they are. It looks like all seven guys have improved all the way down 1-7.”

Q: “Talk about the improvement of Kai and Grayson off the bench.”



MEDVED: “They’re getting a ton of minutes, a lot more minutes than probably they would have gotten had the injuries not happened. They’re embracing it. Those guys play really hard.

They compete. They want to play for the team. They want to do the right thing, and those guys come in and make a difference.

I think Grayson Grove’s energy coming into the game has been palpable. It doesn’t mean he’s perfect or anything like that, but he gives you everything he has.

The Big Ten being such a tough league to have five guys logging that kind of minutes, it seems like that takes a lot of toughness.

It does take a lot of toughness. The other night at Northwestern, we had three guys roll all 40. I’ve never seen that in a college game, at least the one that I’ve been a part of.

Again, they embrace it. It does take toughness, but everyone wants to play. When there are no choices, those choices are taken from you. You’re either going to embrace it or you’re just going to give in. We’re not going to give in. That’s not what we’re going to do.

We’re going to fight, and they’ve embraced it. I’m just proud of these guys because they really have given us… Every day they come in, they do what we ask them to do, and I just love to see them having success. When you get guys who buy in and try to do the right thing, I just love to see them rewarded.

That’s pretty fun as a coach.”

Q: “Obviously these guys have the hunger, but you have a whole team, a strength and conditioning team, your PTs, all that. What makes them special and different to get these guys recovered and get them ready in the first place?”



MEDVED: “I appreciate you bringing that up. Yeah, exactly. Jimmy, strength and conditioning, Haley, Dot in the training room, our GAs, our managers, all these people that are putting in all the time. Cade’s in there every morning getting up extra shots with somebody. There’s people in there rebounding for him. You’re right. These people are so diligent.

They’re so bought in. They’re here to serve our players, and they’re all a part of this. Nobody notices it at the games, but they all play a big part in what we do.”

Q: “Sturt’s at 21 in the second half after scoreless in the first. You talked about his quality. What did you see in him?”





MEDVED: “He’s been in these games. He wasn’t going his way early. He got two quick fouls. That played a factor in the game, too. He’s not going to get rattled. He’s going to find a way. I knew at halftime we told our guys, this guy’s going to get in there.

He’s going to try to take over the game. Again, they just kept trying to get switches, allowing him to go one-on-one. He’s got the confidence to just keep playing. He’s not going to stop because it’s not going his way.

Again, I’m thankful that last shot came off. I thought Isaac made two monster free throws, nothing but net to put us up three. I think there’s 15 seconds left. It’s pretty hard to foul in that situation.

You look at what happened the other night in the game. Remember which one it was? Was it the guy fouled him shooting a three, four-point play, the Notre Dame game? The college rules changed. Now we have continuation. Once the ball gets in the front court and they start playing, it’s pretty hard to stick your nose in there and foul a guy up three when they’re already on the attack because they give you one step after you foul.

The rules changed. We decided we’re going to play head up and try to switch. I thought he took a really tough shot to start. I could see it was going to be off. Somehow it caromed weird. We got the rebound there. I think the game was probably over. It’s just a scrum after that. Thank God we came up with it and we got a huge win.”

Q: “Does the injuries challenge you in terms of how you manage the game differently?”



MEDVED: “I think about the end of the first half. You’re up eight. Cade gets his second there with two and a half minutes. You’re probably thinking, do I sit him? Do I go? You still maintain the eight-point lead, but it seems like that’s an interesting area.

It does. You’re looking at what’s going on in the game and the score. Sometimes there’s a risk playing a guy with two, but there’s also a risk putting him on the bench because he’s one of your best guys. Sometimes you do have the analytics, but you’re also just going with your gut sometimes in the game. How are the other guys playing too? Are they contributing? Do we look like we’re in a flow?

I actually thought in the second half, when he was on the bench, there was a time we made a little bit of a run too. We were able to extend a little bit when he was on the bench. I think that was a difference.

Whenever you have adversity or you’re in situations like this, it really challenges you as a coach. I told our staff that when all these injuries happened. I said, my experience has been throughout the years, whenever you go through things like this, you become a better coach. It doesn’t feel good at the time, but you get challenged.

You’ve got to change the way you think. You’ve got to embrace it, and you become better. I think people do too, and I think the players have embraced that.”



Q: “Two bigs start averaging 10 each game, and they’re both scoreless or didn’t have a field goal. What were you able to do to limit them?”



MEDVED: “I thought we did a really good job on their ball screens to start the game with their bigs. I thought we were really locked in. Five guys communicating. They really weren’t getting a lot out of that early, to be honest. We were doing a great job defensively.

Then they just kind of went small. They were playing almost five guards there at the end, and they were just trying to spread us out and drive us because they weren’t having a ton of success running their normal ball screen motions. I gave our guys a ton of credit.

We really worked hard on that. I thought the guys played that way, and then give them credit for making the adjustment. They went small late. Those guys didn’t play as much and really just tried to spread us out and drive us, and it was effective for them late.”

