Everything Niko Medved said following Minnesota's loss to Wisconsin

Minnesota head coach Niko Medved met with the media following the Golden Gophers’ heartbreaking 78-75 loss to Wisconsin on Tuesday evening. Here’s everything he had to say.

OPENING STATEMENT

Medved: You know, that’s a gut-wrenching loss for our guys. I mean, we know how much that game means to – how much it meant to those guys, and it means to the program and me. And, you know, I thought the guys, you know, played well for stretches.

You know, we couldn’t find a way to just get enough stops there in the second half when we needed to. And you got to give them credit, too. I mean, Blackwell’s a great player.

I mean, he’s an all-around player. He’s an all Big Ten guy for a reason, and he played like it tonight. He’s a tough cover.

I mean, he can shoot the three. He can put it on the floor. He scores in the mid-range.

You know, because they have so much shooting on their team, they really spread you out defensively. But, you know, down the stretch, man, you know, we had a couple of opportunities there. You know, they made a few more plays than we did.

Pretty cool to see our guys stay with it, come back, and tie it up. And, you know, thought we defended that last play pretty well. You know, typically if we had a timeout in that situation, we would have called it to set our defense.

But, you know, we had used it before. But, man, I thought pretty heavily contested. And, again, Blackwell jumped up and made a huge shot and just a gut punch here for us today.

Your zone there at the end of the final seven minutes of the first half really disrupted them. What allowed them to kind of get into a better flow in the second half?

Medved: “I think they did a good job changing kind of their zone offense of sort of what they were doing and who they were putting where. Kind of a little bit of a chess match, you know, that way.

It wasn’t quite as effective, you know, in the second half that way for us. And then, again, I thought, you know, we just let some guys – I thought they made some huge threes too early in the second half that way.

And so, yeah, we just weren’t able to get the job done.

I mean, a lot of it I thought, you know, in the offense it was just some one-on-one stuff with Blackwell. I think he got downhill, got by us, got his shoulder on us, whether he got fouled, dribbled to a spot, shot over us.

Obviously, you know, Carrington made a lot of shots tonight.

I mean, he’s a shooter on the scouting report. I think you’ve got to give him a lot of credit for making the shots. But at the same point in time, you can’t let that guy get 12 threes off, right?

If you let a shooter get 12 threes off, you’re asking for trouble. And tonight that was the case.”

Is this kind of one of those instances where, I mean, you’ve got five guys still playing the majority of the minutes and you’re like, I mean, what more can you ask of them?

Medved: “You know, I’m not – I struggle with moral victories.

You know, that’s not what we’re here for. I mean, I thought this game was here for us to win. The last two were, you know, and we didn’t get the job done.

Having said that, they’re giving us everything they have. I mean, they’re playing really, really hard. They’re playing connected.

They’re fighting like crazy. They’re giving themselves a chance to win these games, right? And it’s hard to win. We just haven’t found a way the last couple.

But they’re giving us everything we have. But at the same point in time, there’s more. Like we have an opportunity to win tonight.

It would have been a massive win, but we didn’t.”

Only ten shots for Cade. Were they being extra physical with him?

Medved: “Yeah, I mean, I thought they did a really good job.

And that’s, I mean, that scouting – I mean, they trailed every screen. They closed out hard. They forced him to put the ball on the floor.

And, you know, when they did, they really, you know, ran at him and crowded him.

I mean, I think that’s something he’s seen all year. But I think they did a really good job.

I think with him it’s going to be great to continue to watch film. And, you know, sometimes even him in a crowd, he’s got to maybe give it up too as a passer a little bit sometimes when he plays in traffic that way.

And then sometimes I think he’s turning down some threes too a little bit where he’s probably got to just catch and shoot it sometimes a little bit quicker.

But that’s part of being on the top of the scouting report. You know, that is what it is.

But, you know, when I look at it tonight, I mean, man, we had 40 points in the paint tonight.

You know, we did a great job of continuing to attack, attack, attack.

And the problem wasn’t our offense, right? We shot, what, almost 52% from the floor tonight.

It’s just we just could not get enough stops.”

Coach, I know you’re not into moral victories, but what can you tell us about your team, the way they were able to bounce back and fight back into the game with a couple of minutes left?

Medved: “You know, I told some people before the game, and it’s hard for me right now, I’m such a competitor, and I’m just, again, my gut was punched here too.

But I hope at least, you know, in a way, like people are starting to see that, hey, this is the kind of group that can win, right?

A group that plays this way, that plays together, that keeps fighting, that keeps battle, that doesn’t make excuses, that’s resilient.

And I think we’re showing that.

And I love coaching them, man. I really am. I’m really proud of them, I mean, for what they give us every day.

You know, and again, I’m not doing that, there’s no moral victories that way or anything, it stinks.

But at least as a coach, man, that makes me proud.

And, you know, hopefully this is something that we can continue to build on here as we move forward.”

There was obviously a portion of Wisconsin fans, but what did you think about the Gopher fans coming out?

Medved: “They were awesome. It was awesome. What a great atmosphere.

And I think watching it, it was a high-level college basketball game.

That’s hard for me to, you know, I get a little bit in my thinking about that.

But if I step back and watch it, I mean, a lot of shot-making on both sides, teams going back and forth, two rivals going at it, you know, a packed arena, the fans into it.

I mean, man, what more could you ask for other than coming up on the other end, right, and coming out with a win.

But great atmosphere tonight. It’s what college sports is all about.”

They were like 13 for 14, a free throw is when you decided to stop and start following. Was that just a clock management type thing?

Medved: “Yeah. I mean, you know, at that point in time, clearly we had to try to extend the game in that situation.

It worked out for us.

You know, we were able to, and we did that.

They missed a couple for us.

We were able to go down and score, you know, quickly.

I thought the guys managed the end of the game that way really, really well and gave themselves a chance, right.

We got a shot.

We had a chance to go to overtime.

You know, Langston, I thought, played really, really well tonight.

It’s unfortunate he missed that, you know, which he’s going to make.

You know, 99 times out of 100, it was just one of those days for him.

But I thought our guys, without the timeouts, I thought they managed that end of game about as well as they could have.”

I know you’re going to focus on defense, but man, don’t they have five turnovers in that game?

Medved: “Yeah, I mean, look at it. I mean, 20 assists, five turnovers, 40 points in the paint.

There were a lot of good things here tonight. And again, like I know what it’s like to be around these guys every day. I know how bad they wanted to win this game.

And, you know, they came in here ready to fight tonight. And so I really hurt for them, you know, that way.

But the way it goes, big boy basketball, it’s unforgiving. I said before the game, we had won tonight.

We’d feel great.

We’ve got to go to Illinois Saturday.

Didn’t go our way, right, these last two. We’ve got to go to Illinois on Saturday. That’s the way it is at this level, and it’s what you sign up for. And so we’ve just got to get back to work here and find a way to keep getting better.”

