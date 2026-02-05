Everything Niko Medved said following Minnesota's upset win over No. 10 Michigan State

Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach Niko Medved met with the media following the Golden Gophers’ 76-73 win over No. 10 Michigan State on Wednesday night. Here’s everything the Gophers’ head coach said after the win.

MEDVED: What a, what a game, what a performance by our guys, you know, I keep getting asked, coach, you’ve had so many close games, and what’s the mood of the team? You know, how are they handling it? And I keep telling you all that they just keep coming back every day, ready to battle. And they’ve been so close in these games and just to come back again, ready to fight. And they earned this one tonight. You know, I thought we led wire to wire. I thought we were the better team.

That’s an unbelievable program. I mean, we knew it was going to take our A game. They made that furious comeback, you know, at the end, but we did just enough here tonight to get the job done.

Question: Coach, I see you don’t have your quarter zip on. How was that Gatorade bath?

Medved: Just a little, well, it wasn’t Gatorade, thank goodness. It was just water. So, but one of the best ones I’ve had, I’ll tell you that. So just really, really, really proud of the guys.

Question: What does a win like this mean after the stretch that you guys have just gone through?

Medved: You know, it’s a, it’s just, it’s a great life lesson. I mean, we’ve got unbelievably high character guys. I just keep telling them, you know, you can’t get, can’t get tired of doing the right thing. You can’t get tired of getting better. You know, there’s proof that the process works and it’s up to that, you know, they, they buy in. And again, they had a great spirit about them coming back and we responded in practice and, you know, we were ready to, to, to fight tonight and they’ve been ready to fight, you know, every night.

But it, it means a ton. I mean, it’s crazy, you know, three ranked wins. Again, Coach Izzo, I have as much respect for him as anyone in the country. He’s one of the best, if not the best, to ever do it. So to have an opportunity to be a team like that is really cool for our program.

Question: You talked yesterday about Jalen putting a lot on his shoulders for how things went in Penn State. What did you see in him?

Medved: You know, it’s, it’s just, he, he’s such a special guy. And, you know, I got on him pretty hard after the, the Penn State game. And it was funny as I watched the game and I’m like, ah, maybe I was even too hard on him. Maybe he wasn’t, you know, as bad as I thought. So I went to him the next day and I got us in my crock, you know, and, and, you know, I know I got after you pretty good. And he’s like, Coach, man, I, I was awful. Like I, I, I needed that, you know, and I said, you know, you, you got to hold yourself to your highest standard. That’s what it’s about.

And what does he do? He responds. And it’s funny, like you want to be a great player. You don’t blame, you don’t pout. You accept coaching. You know, you want people to tell you the truth and you just respond and get better. And all the great ones I’ve ever been around, that’s what they do. And, and he’s no different. And, you know, you look at him in the huddle tonight, he’s saying all the right things. He’s just battling every possession, tooth and nail. And he’s just really turned into a great leader for us.

Question: Michigan State, the 8-24 shooting in the first half, what’d you think of the way you were able to set the tone on that end right away?

Medved: You know, I thought it was great. I mean, you know, when you play them, you’ve got to get back in transition and you’ve got to find a way to end possessions. I thought we did that really well in the first half. I thought we made them score in a half court. Both our man and our zone were effective. You know, we were able to guard the lane pretty well. Did a great job defending the post and not allowing them to get it in. I thought both Kroc and Grayson and Cade did a great job of keeping it out. You know, pressure in the high-low. Did a good job guarding the dribble for most of the game. And then, you know, we kept them off the glass. It’s hard to do for, for 40 minutes. But, you know, all in all, I thought we did a great job.

QUESTION: Nikko gets such a strong defensive team, I guess. How proud are you of that offensive performance, just in terms of discipline and the shooting?

Medved: It was great. I mean, we only turned it over six times. I thought we did a great job of being patient when we had to and, you know, keep getting to the next action. Guys did a great job of being unselfish. We had opportunities to drive and kick it. Obviously, we made shots tonight, but you’re gonna, you’re gonna have to make shots.

And then, I was really proud of Langston tonight. You know, he couldn’t really get it going offensively early, but I thought that stretch in the second half, he really got going offensively. And he was able to attack the rim. He got fouled. Made a couple of key baskets. And he also created a lot of shots, you know, for us tonight. So, you know, to shoot whatever, what do we shoot for the game? I mean, gosh, 47 percent, 52 percent in the second half. That’s really hard to do against Michigan State. So, give our guys a lot of credit.

QUESTION: Anything else, How do you look at some of the things he was doing and some of the calls that we’re able to get, some of the calls you didn’t?

Medved: You know, I’ll say this. I mean, you know, he’s taken a lot of heat and all that. He’s a great player, you know, and Coach Gates on our staff coached his brother, knows the family. He is a, I know he’s a great kid. He’s a competitor. That’s who he is. Yeah, he’s, you know, he gets a little carried away and, you know, we saw that on film and, you know, I thought they did the right thing that way. But he’s a great player. I mean, he’s a guy you love to have on your team. But, you know, we also, you know, there’s a time you can’t do what he did and I guarantee he knows that, but he’s a great player.

QUESTION: You mentioned switching up defenses a little bit going between man and zone. What do you think has been the benefit of that and how helpful has it been to kind of mix the looks for the call?

Medved: I think it’s been good. I think we’ve worked at that a good bit. I think, you know, sometimes in games you just find something that keeps teams off balance. I really thought it did, you know, tonight. You know, sometimes, you know, they’re a hard team to defend. You got to defend so many ball screens and screening actions and sometimes just mixing it up and keeping them off balance is good. The question a lot of times comes, can you rebound out of it? And we weren’t perfect, but we were good enough.

QUESTION: How cathartic was that celebration in the locker room, just given what the seven game losing streak was?

Coach: It’s awesome and, you know, I just, again, it’s kind of why you coach, you know. They probably get tired of me every day trying to, you know, preach to them, talking about life lessons and keep coming back and all those things and it will pay off, but they don’t. They just keep coming back with a great spirit.

So what you want for them is you want them to be rewarded, you know, and what does that do? It creates belief and I hope for us, you know, this year that we’re creating belief with those guys and we’re creating belief in our program that, hey, we’re on the right track, you know, we’re doing the right things. Our culture is good and this is the way. If we keep staying with it and keep going, we can win this way and it’s credit to them for doing it, but sometimes you got to see it go your way too and tonight they did.

QUESTION: I could see Langston was really firing the team up going into halftime. Just what is his vocal leadership brought to this team and helping them just keep pushing forward?

Medved: Yeah, I mean, he’s such a huge key for us. I mean, when he’s good, we’re a different team and, you know, sometimes it’s hard. Like, you know, when you’re a player, it may not go your way. You know, he was really good defensively, I thought, you know, early and he’s really good defensively most of the game. Sometimes your offense doesn’t go the way you want and, you know, you get frustrated. Tonight he didn’t. He just kept staying with it and eventually, right, he got his offense going in the second half, but yeah, he’s awesome and when he’s emotionally into it, he just brings our team so much energy on both ends of the floor.

