FIU transfer DT Xion Chapman commits to Minnesota

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have added a second defensive tackle to their 2026 transfer portal class as Florida International defensive tackle Xion Chapman has committed to the Golden Gophers after an official visit that began on Friday.

Chapman, a native of Allentown, Pennsylvania, is ranked by Rivals as a top-225 player in the transfer portal and a top-25 defensive lineman. At 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, Chapman will have the opportunity to compete for Minnesota’s starting spot at the defensive tackle / three-tech position, which was filled this past fall by the likes of Jalen Logan-Redding and Rushawn Lawrence.

In 12 games for FIU in 2025, Chapman recorded 15 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, and two sacks. Pro Football Focus graded Chapman out this season with a 71.0 defensive rating. While not a terrific run defender, Chapman does provide quite a bit of upside as a pass rusher.

In 188 pass-rushing snaps last fall, Chapman totaled 22 total quarterback pressures and 18 hurries. His 22 pressures ranked fourth amongst Conference USA defensive tackles last season and top-25 among all Group of Six defensive tackles.

Chapman joins Marshall defensive tackle Naquan Crowder as an interior defensive lineman to commit to Minnesota this transfer portal window. Crowder, one of the Gophers’ first commitments in the window, totaled 61 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and one sack last season for the Thundering Herd. He projects as a one-tech for Minnesota.

Minnesota also added one of the top edge rushers in the transfer portal, Cal’s TJ Bush, to their defensive line this window.

