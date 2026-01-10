Skip to main content
Minnesota
FIU transfer DT Xion Chapman commits to Minnesota

IMG_3870by: Dylan Callaghan-Croley14 minutes agoDylanCCOn3

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have added a second defensive tackle to their 2026 transfer portal class as Florida International defensive tackle Xion Chapman has committed to the Golden Gophers after an official visit that began on Friday.

Chapman, a native of Allentown, Pennsylvania, is ranked by Rivals as a top-225 player in the transfer portal and a top-25 defensive lineman. At 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, Chapman will have the opportunity to compete for Minnesota’s starting spot at the defensive tackle / three-tech position, which was filled this past fall by the likes of Jalen Logan-Redding and Rushawn Lawrence.

In 12 games for FIU in 2025, Chapman recorded 15 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, and two sacks. Pro Football Focus graded Chapman out this season with a 71.0 defensive rating. While not a terrific run defender, Chapman does provide quite a bit of upside as a pass rusher.

In 188 pass-rushing snaps last fall, Chapman totaled 22 total quarterback pressures and 18 hurries. His 22 pressures ranked fourth amongst Conference USA defensive tackles last season and top-25 among all Group of Six defensive tackles.

Chapman joins Marshall defensive tackle Naquan Crowder as an interior defensive lineman to commit to Minnesota this transfer portal window. Crowder, one of the Gophers’ first commitments in the window, totaled 61 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and one sack last season for the Thundering Herd. He projects as a one-tech for Minnesota.

Minnesota also added one of the top edge rushers in the transfer portal, Cal’s TJ Bush, to their defensive line this window.

PORTAL COMMITMENTS

PLAYERSCHOOLYEARS LEFT2025 SEASON STATSMORE ON TRANSFER
QB Michael MerdingerLiberty221-for-41, 350 yds, 1 TD; 19 att, 28 yds, 1 TDSTORY
RB Jaron ThomasVanderbilt42 carries, 15 yardsSTORY
OL Bennett WarrenTennessee3N/ASTORY
DT Naquan CrowderMarshall261 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 sackSTORY
LB Andrew MarshallEastern Michigan161 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 sackSTORY
WR Perry ThompsonAuburn217 receptions, 154 yardsSTORY
DB Parker KnutsonSW Minnesota State239 tackles, 8 INT, 6 PBUSTORY
CB Aydan WestMichigan State319 tackles, 1 PBUSTORY
CB Elisha WestMichigan State3NASTORY
Beckham SunderlandMichiganTBD47 touchbacks on 71 kickoffsSTORY
Mekhai SmithLehigh256 tackles, 4 INT, 7 PBUSTORY
P Zachary RobbinsUtah State310 touchbacks on 21 kickoffsSTORY
LB/EDGE TJ BushCalifornia140 tackles, 10 TFL, 5.5 sacksSTORY
TE Kaden HelmsOklahoma15 receptions, 35 yards, 1 TDSTORY
WR Noah JenningsCincinnati123 receptions, 323 yardsSTORY
WR Zion SteptoeTulsa121 receptions, 272STORY

2026 Minnesota Football Transfer Portal Tracker

TRANSFER PORTAL DISCUSSION THREAD

