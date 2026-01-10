FIU transfer DT Xion Chapman commits to Minnesota
The Minnesota Golden Gophers have added a second defensive tackle to their 2026 transfer portal class as Florida International defensive tackle Xion Chapman has committed to the Golden Gophers after an official visit that began on Friday.
Chapman, a native of Allentown, Pennsylvania, is ranked by Rivals as a top-225 player in the transfer portal and a top-25 defensive lineman. At 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, Chapman will have the opportunity to compete for Minnesota’s starting spot at the defensive tackle / three-tech position, which was filled this past fall by the likes of Jalen Logan-Redding and Rushawn Lawrence.
Minnesota fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off Gophers Nation now!
In 12 games for FIU in 2025, Chapman recorded 15 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, and two sacks. Pro Football Focus graded Chapman out this season with a 71.0 defensive rating. While not a terrific run defender, Chapman does provide quite a bit of upside as a pass rusher.
In 188 pass-rushing snaps last fall, Chapman totaled 22 total quarterback pressures and 18 hurries. His 22 pressures ranked fourth amongst Conference USA defensive tackles last season and top-25 among all Group of Six defensive tackles.
Chapman joins Marshall defensive tackle Naquan Crowder as an interior defensive lineman to commit to Minnesota this transfer portal window. Crowder, one of the Gophers’ first commitments in the window, totaled 61 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and one sack last season for the Thundering Herd. He projects as a one-tech for Minnesota.
Minnesota also added one of the top edge rushers in the transfer portal, Cal’s TJ Bush, to their defensive line this window.
PORTAL COMMITMENTS
|PLAYER
|SCHOOL
|YEARS LEFT
|2025 SEASON STATS
|MORE ON TRANSFER
|QB Michael Merdinger
|Liberty
|2
|21-for-41, 350 yds, 1 TD; 19 att, 28 yds, 1 TD
|STORY
|RB Jaron Thomas
|Vanderbilt
|4
|2 carries, 15 yards
|STORY
|OL Bennett Warren
|Tennessee
|3
|N/A
|STORY
|DT Naquan Crowder
|Marshall
|2
|61 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 sack
|STORY
|LB Andrew Marshall
|Eastern Michigan
|1
|61 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 sack
|STORY
|WR Perry Thompson
|Auburn
|2
|17 receptions, 154 yards
|STORY
|DB Parker Knutson
|SW Minnesota State
|2
|39 tackles, 8 INT, 6 PBU
|STORY
|CB Aydan West
|Michigan State
|3
|19 tackles, 1 PBU
|STORY
|CB Elisha West
|Michigan State
|3
|NA
|STORY
|K Beckham Sunderland
|Michigan
|TBD
|47 touchbacks on 71 kickoffs
|STORY
|S Mekhai Smith
|Lehigh
|2
|56 tackles, 4 INT, 7 PBU
|STORY
|P Zachary Robbins
|Utah State
|3
|10 touchbacks on 21 kickoffs
|STORY
|LB/EDGE TJ Bush
|California
|1
|40 tackles, 10 TFL, 5.5 sacks
|STORY
|TE Kaden Helms
|Oklahoma
|1
|5 receptions, 35 yards, 1 TD
|STORY
|WR Noah Jennings
|Cincinnati
|1
|23 receptions, 323 yards
|STORY
|WR Zion Steptoe
|Tulsa
|1
|21 receptions, 272
|STORY
ADDITIONAL MINNESOTA TRANSFER PORTAL LINKS
2026 Minnesota Football Transfer Portal Tracker
TRANSFER PORTAL DISCUSSION THREAD
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel