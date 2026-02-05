Five takeaways from Minnesota's 76-73 upset win over No. 10 Michigan State

The Minnesota Golden Gophers pulled off a shocking upset on Wednesday evening at Williams Arena, knocking off No. 10 Michigan State 76-73. Gophers Nation offers five takeaways from the win below.

Gophers withstand late Michigan State surge

With under four minutes to play, the Golden Gophers appeared to have the game well in hand, holding a 16-point lead at 67-51. But college basketball has a way of flipping scripts quickly. Michigan State responded with a furious run, outscoring Minnesota 12-2 over the next three minutes to cut the deficit to six. The Spartans kept the pressure on down the stretch, and with just 20 seconds remaining, the Gophers’ lead was down to 73-71. Minnesota was able to close it out, however, as Isaac Asuma and Langston Reynolds knocked down three of their final four free throws to seal the win. A week or two ago, this was a game the Gophers might not have finished off, but Wednesday was different, making it an impressive building-block win for Niko Medved’s team.

Effort never wavered after Penn State loss

After a Sunday loss to Penn State in which their effort was questioned at times, the Gophers left no such doubt on Wednesday night. From the opening tip, Minnesota jumped on the Spartans and never looked back, leading wire-to-wire against the No. 10 team in the country—an impressive feat in its own right. And when Michigan State did push back, the Gophers consistently had an answer, something that hasn’t always been the case for this group when facing adversity this season.

Balanced scoring lifts Minnesota

Minnesota received a strong overall performance from its starting lineup against the Spartans. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson led the way with 22 points, while Cade Tyson added 17 despite an inefficient night, shooting 4-of-12 from the field and 3-of-7 from beyond the arc. Langston Reynolds chipped in 14 points, and Bobby Durkin finished with 13. Isaac Asuma had the lowest scoring output among the starters, but his two free throws in the final seconds proved to be the biggest shots of the game.

Ball movement and ball security fuel win

If you asked Niko Medved what an ideal offensive night looks like, he’d likely point to strong ball movement and taking care of the basketball. That’s exactly what the Gophers delivered on Wednesday. Minnesota recorded 17 assists on 22 made field goals while committing just six turnovers, the team’s second-lowest total of the season. Notably, the Gophers entered the night just 2-5 in games with 10 or fewer turnovers, making this performance stand out even more.

A strong night from beyond the arc and the charity stripe

The final major takeaway from the win was Minnesota’s efficiency from the perimeter and the free-throw line. The Gophers knocked down 10 of their 21 three-point attempts, shooting 47.6% from deep, and went 22-of-31 at the stripe (71.0%). Michigan State, meanwhile, shot 37.5% from three-point range and 70.6% from the free-throw line, margins that proved meaningful in a game decided late.

