Five things to know about Kason Clayborne's commitment

Minnesota picked up its 14th commitment of the 2027 recruiting cycle on Monday evening as Sioux City East (Sioux City, IA) linebacker Kason Clayborne announced his decision to be a Golden Gopher.

Here are five things to know about Clayborne, his recruitment, commitment, and impact on Minnesota.

1. Recruiting Timeline

Minnesota has been on Clayborne for quite a while, offering him last October after an unofficial campus visit. The Gophers represented his second offer at the time, with only in-state Iowa State offering sooner.

Arizona, Kansas State, Kansas, Purdue, and Michigan State would all follow, with the Boilermakers and Spartans making the strongest pushes.

Purdue received an official visit from Klayborne in April, but was unable to get the Iowa native to commit. He made an unofficial visit to Minnesota eight days later, on April 18.

Before his commitment, he was slated to visit the Gophers on May 29 and Michigan State on June 5.

2. Rankings & Stats

Clayborne is an industry three-star prospect, with Rivals being the highest on the Sioux City East standout, ranking him as the No. 65 at linebacker nationally and the No. 9 player in Indiana. 247Sports ranks him similarly as the No. 70 linebacker and No. 9 player in the state.

As a junior, Clayborne recorded 51 tackles, including 10.5 tackles for loss and one sack. He also had one interception. He also had an impact offensively with 27 receptions for 302 yards and six touchdowns.

3. What did Clayborne have to say about Minnesota?

“Minnesota is a great program and great to get you to the next level,” Clayborne previously said about Minnesota. “Coach Mariano is a great coach and really high energy. Coach Collins is the same way, really positive, and just some great coaches.”

“Our relationship is really solid,” Clayborne said about his relationship with Sori-Marin. “Ever since I got my offer from them back in the fall, it started then, and it hasn’t stopped at all. We talk about it every week.”

4. Clayborne is the Gophers’ second linebacker commit of the 2027 cycle

Clayborne marked Minnesota’s second linebacker commitment of the 2027 recruiting cycle, as well as their second in as many days.

The Sioux City East (Sioux City, IA) standout joined Regina (Iowa City, IA) talent Tate Wallace as part of the Gophers’ class, giving linebackers coach Mariano Sori-Marin a strong duo to start the cycle.

The Gophers are not done at linebacker either as they’ll host St. Laurence (Evergreen Park, IL) linebacker Sean Rice on May 29 before hosting Willamette (Eugene, OR)’s Kawai Chamberlin, Central Catholic (Bloomington, IL) standout Matthew Brady, and Junipero Serra (San Mateo, CA) prospect Dylan Modena on June 12.

5. Minnesota’s 2027 recruiting class breakdown

By Position:

Quarterback (2): Jett Feeney, Furian Inferrera

Running Back (2) : Greg Hargrow, Taye Reich

Wide Receiver (1): David Mack

Tight End (2): Brooks Bakko, Drake Mikkelsen

Offensive Linemen (2): Joseph Hamer, Will Clausen

EDGE (1): Eli Diane

Defensive Linemen (1): Gage Geyer

Linebackers (2): Tate Wallace, Kason Clayborne

Cornerbacks: N/A

Safeties (1): Wyatt Liebentritt

By State:

Minnesota (6): QB Jett Feeney, RB Taye Reich, WR David Mack, OL Joseph Hamer, EDGE Eli Diane, DL Gage Geyer

California (1): QB Furian Inferrera

Iowa (3): OL Will Clausen, LB Tate Wallace, LB Kason Clayborne

Mississippi (1): RB Greg Hargrow,

Nebraska (1): S Wyatt Liebentritt

North Dakota (1): TE Brooks Bakko

South Dakota (1): TE Drake Mikkelsen

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Instagram

Like our page on Facebook

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it Inside Gophers Nation