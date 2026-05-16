Five things to know about Taylor Daniels's commitment

Minnesota picked up its 16th commitment of the 2027 recruiting cycle on Wednesday as Seton Hall Prep (Hillsborough, NJ) safety Taylor Daniels announced his decision to be a Golden Gopher.

Here are five things to know about Daniels, his recruitment, commitment, and impact on Minnesota.

1. Recruiting Timeline

Minnesota first offered Daniels back last June. From there, the Gophers would remain in contact with Taylor, but the recruitment was generally quiet. This spring, the Gophers got Daniels on campus for an unofficial visit in April and scheduled an official visit for May 29.

2. Rankings & Stats

Minnesota first offered Daniels back last June. From there, the Gophers would remain in contact with Taylor, but the recruitment was generally quiet. This spring, the Gophers got Daniels on campus for an unofficial visit in April and scheduled an official visit for May 29.

As a junior, Daniels recorded 53 total tackles, including 14 solo tackles.

3. What Daniels previously said about Minnesota

“I had a really good time with my mom and the entire coaching staff—they showed a lot of love,” Daniels previously told Gophers Nation. You can tell the bond between the players and coaches is real and strong, and it definitely shows on the field.”

We even had great conversations with the defensive coordinator/safeties coach (Danny Collins) and Coach (Nick) Monroe, just about it where they see me fit and the history behind their players.”

4. He is Minnesota’s second safety commit of the cycle

Daniels is Minnesota’s second safety commitment of the recruiting cycle, joining Skutt Catholic (Omaha, NE) star Wyatt Liebentritt. Liebentritt was the first prospect to commit to Minnesota this month, doing so on May 1.

Minnesota is also set to host safeties Andre Hyypolite and Henry Sakalas on official visits during the May 29 official visit weekend.

Hyypolite is considered a potential University of Miami lean, with the Florida Gators also involved, while Sakalas’s visit schedule is still coming together. He currently has trips to Minnesota and Illinois scheduled, but also received notable offers recently from Michigan State and Nebraska.

5. Minnesota’s 2027 recruiting class breakdown

By Position:

Quarterback (2): Jett Feeney, Furian Inferrera

Running Back (2): Greg Hargrow, Taye Reich

Wide Receiver (1): David Mack

Tight End (2): Brooks Bakko, Drake Mikkelsen

Offensive Linemen (2): Joseph Hamer, Will Clausen

EDGE (1): Eli Diane

Defensive Linemen (1): Gage Geyer

Linebackers (2): Tate Wallace, Kason Clayborne

Cornerbacks (1): Zak Walker

Safeties (1): Wyatt Liebentritt, Taylor Daniels

By State:

Minnesota (6): QB Jett Feeney, RB Taye Reich, WR David Mack, OL Joseph Hamer, EDGE Eli Diane, DL Gage Geyer, CB Zak Walker

California (1): QB Furian Inferrera

Iowa (3): OL Will Clausen, LB Tate Wallace, LB Kason Clayborne

Mississippi (1): RB Greg Hargrow,

Nebraska (1): S Wyatt Liebentritt

North Dakota (1): TE Brooks Bakko

New Jersey (1): Taylor Daniels

South Dakota (1): TE Drake Mikkelsen

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