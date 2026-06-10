Five things to know about the commitment of 2027 EDGE Cameron Saunders

On Monday, Minnesota landed the commitment of three-star EDGE rusher Cameron Saunders, a standout at Valley Christian in San Jose, California. The EDGE rusher is Minnesota’s 27th commitment of the 2027 recruiting cycle.

Here are five things to know about Saunders, his recruitment, commitment, and impact on Minnesota.

1. Recruiting Timeline

Minnesota was late to the Cameron Saunders party compared to most, only offering the California EDGE in early May. By then, Arizona State had been in on Saunders for almost half a year, while Utah and Cal both also had extended relationships with the three-star prospect. But credit to C.J. Robbins, he worked his tail off over the last few weeks to get Saunders on campus and eventually committed to the Gophers.

2. Rankings & Stats

Saunders is coming off a big 2025 season as a junior in which he recorded 64 total tackles, including eight tackles for loss, seven sacks, and five fumble recoveries. The Rivals Industry Rankings rank Saunders as a top-1000 player nationally, a top-90 EDGE rusher, and a top-80 player in the state of California.

3. What Saunders said about Minnesota

“I see the vision in what coach Fleck is doing with the program,” said Saunders. “I love the relationship I have with coach C.J., and I can really see myself under him.”

4. He is Minnesota’s fourth EDGE commit of the cycle

Saunders joins a quality group of EDGE rushers within Minnesota’s 2027 recruiting class.

The group is headlined by in-state four-star prospect Eli Diane and also features Tennessee standout Kelsey Rose Jr. and Ohio native Roy Price.

With four EDGE rushers now committed to the program in the class, it seems unlikely the Gophers will pursue a fifth EDGE rusher for this year’s class. Though they would certainly find room for a talent such as Ifeanyi Emedobi.

5. Minnesota’s 2027 recruiting class breakdown

By Position:

Quarterback (2): Jett Feeney, Furian Inferrera

Running Back (2): Greg Hargrow, Taye Reich

Wide Receiver (4): David Mack, Jayden Thomas, Kevin Ferrygood, Carlos Ferguson

Tight End (2): Brooks Bakko, Drake Mikkelsen

Offensive Linemen (5): Joseph Hamer, Will Clausen, Jamail Sewell, Dylan Mota, Drake Buthe

EDGE (4): Eli Diane, Kelsey Rose Jr., Roy Price, Cam Saunders

Defensive Linemen (1): Gage Geyer

Linebackers (2): Tate Wallace, Kason Clayborne

Cornerbacks (2): Zak Walker, Jordan Walley

Safeties (3): Wyatt Liebentritt, Maxwell Miles, Taylor Daniels

By State:

Minnesota (7): QB Jett Feeney, RB Taye Reich, WR David Mack, OL Joseph Hamer, EDGE Eli Diane, DL Gage Geyer, CB Zak Walker

Iowa (4): OL Will Clausen, LB Tate Wallace, LB Kason Clayborne, OL Drake Buthe

Mississippi (2): RB Greg Hargrow, CB Jordan Walley

Nevada (2): S Maxwell Miles, WR Jayden Thomas

California (2): QB Furian Inferrera, EDGE Cam Saunders

Illinois (1): OT Dylan Mota

Maryland (1): WR Carlos Ferguson

Nebraska (1): S Wyatt Liebentritt

New Jersey (1): S Taylor Daniels

North Dakota (1): TE Brooks Bakko

Ohio (1): EDGE Roy Price

South Dakota (1): TE Drake Mikkelsen

Tennessee (1): EDGE Kelsey Rose Jr

Texas (1): WR Kevin Ferrygood

Wisconsin (1): OT Jamail Sewell

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