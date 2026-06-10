Five things to know about the commitment of 2027 EDGE Cameron Saunders
On Monday, Minnesota landed the commitment of three-star EDGE rusher Cameron Saunders, a standout at Valley Christian in San Jose, California. The EDGE rusher is Minnesota’s 27th commitment of the 2027 recruiting cycle.
Here are five things to know about Saunders, his recruitment, commitment, and impact on Minnesota.
1. Recruiting Timeline
Minnesota was late to the Cameron Saunders party compared to most, only offering the California EDGE in early May. By then, Arizona State had been in on Saunders for almost half a year, while Utah and Cal both also had extended relationships with the three-star prospect. But credit to C.J. Robbins, he worked his tail off over the last few weeks to get Saunders on campus and eventually committed to the Gophers.
2. Rankings & Stats
Saunders is coming off a big 2025 season as a junior in which he recorded 64 total tackles, including eight tackles for loss, seven sacks, and five fumble recoveries. The Rivals Industry Rankings rank Saunders as a top-1000 player nationally, a top-90 EDGE rusher, and a top-80 player in the state of California.
3. What Saunders said about Minnesota
“I see the vision in what coach Fleck is doing with the program,” said Saunders. “I love the relationship I have with coach C.J., and I can really see myself under him.”
4. He is Minnesota’s fourth EDGE commit of the cycle
Saunders joins a quality group of EDGE rushers within Minnesota’s 2027 recruiting class.
The group is headlined by in-state four-star prospect Eli Diane and also features Tennessee standout Kelsey Rose Jr. and Ohio native Roy Price.
With four EDGE rushers now committed to the program in the class, it seems unlikely the Gophers will pursue a fifth EDGE rusher for this year’s class. Though they would certainly find room for a talent such as Ifeanyi Emedobi.
5. Minnesota’s 2027 recruiting class breakdown
By Position:
Quarterback (2): Jett Feeney, Furian Inferrera
Running Back (2): Greg Hargrow, Taye Reich
Wide Receiver (4): David Mack, Jayden Thomas, Kevin Ferrygood, Carlos Ferguson
Tight End (2): Brooks Bakko, Drake Mikkelsen
Offensive Linemen (5): Joseph Hamer, Will Clausen, Jamail Sewell, Dylan Mota, Drake Buthe
EDGE (4): Eli Diane, Kelsey Rose Jr., Roy Price, Cam Saunders
Defensive Linemen (1): Gage Geyer
Linebackers (2): Tate Wallace, Kason Clayborne
Cornerbacks (2): Zak Walker, Jordan Walley
Safeties (3): Wyatt Liebentritt, Maxwell Miles, Taylor Daniels
By State:
Minnesota (7): QB Jett Feeney, RB Taye Reich, WR David Mack, OL Joseph Hamer, EDGE Eli Diane, DL Gage Geyer, CB Zak Walker
Iowa (4): OL Will Clausen, LB Tate Wallace, LB Kason Clayborne, OL Drake Buthe
Mississippi (2): RB Greg Hargrow, CB Jordan Walley
Nevada (2): S Maxwell Miles, WR Jayden Thomas
California (2): QB Furian Inferrera, EDGE Cam Saunders
Illinois (1): OT Dylan Mota
Maryland (1): WR Carlos Ferguson
Nebraska (1): S Wyatt Liebentritt
New Jersey (1): S Taylor Daniels
North Dakota (1): TE Brooks Bakko
Ohio (1): EDGE Roy Price
South Dakota (1): TE Drake Mikkelsen
Tennessee (1): EDGE Kelsey Rose Jr
Texas (1): WR Kevin Ferrygood
Wisconsin (1): OT Jamail Sewell
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