Five things to know about Zak Walker's commitment

Minnesota picked up its 15th commitment of the 2027 recruiting cycle on Wednesday as Moorhead (Moorhead, MN) cornerback Zak Walker announced his decision to be a Golden Gopher.

Here are five things to know about Walker, his recruitment, commitment, and impact on Minnesota.

1. Recruiting Timeline

Walker has been on Minnesota’s radar for well over a year now. After flashing as a sophomore for Moorhead, Walker camped for the Golden Gophers last summer and impressed the coaching staff.

While he didn’t earn an offer following the camp, Minnesota remained in contact with the cornerback. North Dakota State was the first program to offer this past June. South Dakota State became offer No. 2 in January, while North Dakota and South Dakota both followed suit in February.

Walker made two unofficial visits to the Twin Cities this spring, once on April 25 for the Gophers’ spring game and then this week. While on that second unofficial visit, the Golden Gophers offered Walker, and he committed shortly afterwards.

We also, of course, have to mention that Walker is the fourth Moorhead Spud to commit to the Gopher, joining quarterback Jett Feeney, running back Taye Reich, and wide receiver David Mack.

2. Rankings & Stats



Walker is currently unranked by the Rivals Industry Rankings, but is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 71 cornerback in the country and the No. 5 player in Minnesota.

As a junior, Walker had 33 receptions for 597 yards and seven touchdowns this past season while also totaling 37 tackles on defense.

3. Walker is an elite athlete

Walker is also a track star for Moorhead, where he shows off his elite athleticism. This spring, Walker has recorded a 100m best of 10.57, a 200m best of 21.36, and a 400 meter best of 49.40 to go along with a 24′ 8” long jump.

The lesson learned? Take the elite in-state athlete when you can.

4. He is Minnesota’s first cornerback commit of the cycle

Walker marks Minnesota’s first cornerback commitment of the cycle and their second defensive back commitment overall as he joins safety Wyatt Liebentritt.

The Gophers are notably set to host several cornerbacks for official visits in the coming weeks.

On May 29, they’ll host Yukon (OK) standout Daniel Yebit, a top-150 prospect in the 2027 recruiting cycle. The Gophers are viewed as the favorite for Yebit.

Additionally, D’iberville (D’iberville, MS) standout Jordan Walley will be on campus on May 29 alongside Yebit. Making their way to the Twin Cities on June 12 will be Newton (Covington, GA) standout Omarion Wallace and Bishop Verot (Fort Myers, FL) prospect Jyden German.

5. Minnesota’s 2027 recruiting class breakdown

By Position:

Quarterback (2): Jett Feeney, Furian Inferrera

Running Back (2) : Greg Hargrow, Taye Reich

Wide Receiver (1): David Mack

Tight End (2): Brooks Bakko, Drake Mikkelsen

Offensive Linemen (2): Joseph Hamer, Will Clausen

EDGE (1): Eli Diane

Defensive Linemen (1): Gage Geyer

Linebackers (2): Tate Wallace, Kason Clayborne

Cornerbacks: N/A

Safeties (1): Wyatt Liebentritt

By State:

Minnesota (6): QB Jett Feeney, RB Taye Reich, WR David Mack, OL Joseph Hamer, EDGE Eli Diane, DL Gage Geyer

California (1): QB Furian Inferrera

Iowa (3): OL Will Clausen, LB Tate Wallace, LB Kason Clayborne

Mississippi (1): RB Greg Hargrow,

Nebraska (1): S Wyatt Liebentritt

North Dakota (1): TE Brooks Bakko

South Dakota (1): TE Drake Mikkelsen

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