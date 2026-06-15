Florida CB Jyden German commits to Minnesota
The Minnesota Golden Gophers have added to their recruiting class for the second straight day.
One day after adding Maryville (TN) standout linebacker Wyatt Wilber to their 2027 recruiting class, the Gophers have now gone back to the south, to the Sunshine State, to land a commitment from three-star cornerback Jyden German (Verot – FL). German made his decision following an official visit to campus this past weekend.
German is unranked by the Rivals Industry Rankings and Rivals itself, but is ranked by 247Sports as a three-star prospect, a top-60 cornerback, and the top-70 player in Florida.
He chose the Golden Gophers over Louisville and North Carolina. While also holding offers from UCF, Syracuse, West Virginia, South Florida, and Liberty.
Within the Gophers’ 2027 recruiting class, German is the third cornerback commitment, joining in-state three-star talent Zak Walker and Mississippi standout Jordan Walley.
German is not only a standout on the gridiron but is also a track star for Verot High School in Fort Myers. His FHSAA bests include a 100-meter of 10.5 and a 200-meter of 22.07.
The Gophers also hold three safety commitments in Nebraska prospect Wyatt Liebentritt, Nevada star Maxwell Miles, and New Jersey native Taylor Daniels. All three safeties are considered high three-star prospects.
Minnesota’s 2027 recruiting class breakdown
By Position:
Quarterback (2): Jett Feeney, Furian Inferrera
Running Back (2): Greg Hargrow, Taye Reich
Wide Receiver (4): David Mack, Jayden Thomas, Kevin Ferrygood, Carlos Ferguson
Tight End (2): Brooks Bakko, Drake Mikkelsen
Offensive Linemen (5): Joseph Hamer, Will Clausen, Jamail Sewell, Dylan Mota, Drake Buthe
EDGE (4): Eli Diane, Kelsey Rose Jr., Roy Price, Cam Saunders
Defensive Linemen (1): Gage Geyer
Linebackers (3): Tate Wallace, Kason Clayborne, Wyatt Wilber
Cornerbacks (3): Zak Walker, Jordan Walley, Jyden German
Safeties (3): Wyatt Liebentritt, Maxwell Miles, Taylor Daniels
By State:
Minnesota (7): QB Jett Feeney, RB Taye Reich, WR David Mack, OL Joseph Hamer, EDGE Eli Diane, DL Gage Geyer, CB Zak Walker
Iowa (4): OL Will Clausen, LB Tate Wallace, LB Kason Clayborne, OL Drake Buthe
Mississippi (2): RB Greg Hargrow, CB Jordan Walley
Nevada (2): S Maxwell Miles, WR Jayden Thomas
Tennessee (2): EDGE Kelsey Rose Jr, LB Wyatt Wilber
California (1): QB Furian Inferrera, EDGE Cam Saunders
Illinois (1): OT Dylan Mota
Florida (1): CB Jyden German
Maryland (1): WR Carlos Ferguson
Nebraska (1): S Wyatt Liebentritt
New Jersey (1): S Taylor Daniels
North Dakota (1): TE Brooks Bakko
Ohio (1): EDGE Roy Price
South Dakota (1): TE Drake Mikkelsen
Texas (1): WR Kevin Ferrygood
Utah (1): EDGE Ma’atoe Moe
Wisconsin (1): OT Jamail Sewell
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