Florida CB Jyden German commits to Minnesota

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have added to their recruiting class for the second straight day.

One day after adding Maryville (TN) standout linebacker Wyatt Wilber to their 2027 recruiting class, the Gophers have now gone back to the south, to the Sunshine State, to land a commitment from three-star cornerback Jyden German (Verot – FL). German made his decision following an official visit to campus this past weekend.

German is unranked by the Rivals Industry Rankings and Rivals itself, but is ranked by 247Sports as a three-star prospect, a top-60 cornerback, and the top-70 player in Florida.

He chose the Golden Gophers over Louisville and North Carolina. While also holding offers from UCF, Syracuse, West Virginia, South Florida, and Liberty.

Within the Gophers’ 2027 recruiting class, German is the third cornerback commitment, joining in-state three-star talent Zak Walker and Mississippi standout Jordan Walley.

German is not only a standout on the gridiron but is also a track star for Verot High School in Fort Myers. His FHSAA bests include a 100-meter of 10.5 and a 200-meter of 22.07.

The Gophers also hold three safety commitments in Nebraska prospect Wyatt Liebentritt, Nevada star Maxwell Miles, and New Jersey native Taylor Daniels. All three safeties are considered high three-star prospects.

Minnesota’s 2027 recruiting class breakdown

By Position:

Quarterback (2): Jett Feeney, Furian Inferrera

Running Back (2): Greg Hargrow, Taye Reich

Wide Receiver (4): David Mack, Jayden Thomas, Kevin Ferrygood, Carlos Ferguson

Tight End (2): Brooks Bakko, Drake Mikkelsen

Offensive Linemen (5): Joseph Hamer, Will Clausen, Jamail Sewell, Dylan Mota, Drake Buthe

EDGE (4): Eli Diane, Kelsey Rose Jr., Roy Price, Cam Saunders

Defensive Linemen (1): Gage Geyer

Linebackers (3): Tate Wallace, Kason Clayborne, Wyatt Wilber

Cornerbacks (3): Zak Walker, Jordan Walley, Jyden German

Safeties (3): Wyatt Liebentritt, Maxwell Miles, Taylor Daniels

By State:

Minnesota (7): QB Jett Feeney, RB Taye Reich, WR David Mack, OL Joseph Hamer, EDGE Eli Diane, DL Gage Geyer, CB Zak Walker

Iowa (4): OL Will Clausen, LB Tate Wallace, LB Kason Clayborne, OL Drake Buthe

Mississippi (2): RB Greg Hargrow, CB Jordan Walley

Nevada (2): S Maxwell Miles, WR Jayden Thomas

Tennessee (2): EDGE Kelsey Rose Jr, LB Wyatt Wilber

California (1): QB Furian Inferrera, EDGE Cam Saunders

Illinois (1): OT Dylan Mota

Florida (1): CB Jyden German

Maryland (1): WR Carlos Ferguson

Nebraska (1): S Wyatt Liebentritt

New Jersey (1): S Taylor Daniels

North Dakota (1): TE Brooks Bakko

Ohio (1): EDGE Roy Price

South Dakota (1): TE Drake Mikkelsen

Texas (1): WR Kevin Ferrygood

Utah (1): EDGE Ma’atoe Moe

Wisconsin (1): OT Jamail Sewell

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