Former Gophers defensive line coach lands with Big Ten program

Former Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive line coach Dennis Dottin-Carter has landed on his feet with another Big Ten football program after being dismissed by the Gophers in December.

Dottin-Carter will be joining the coaching staff of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights under head coach Greg Schiano.

In his lone season as defensive line coach, the Gophers finished the season with 35 sacks, which tied for the ninth most in college football; however, 28 of those 35 sacks came at home within Huntington Bank Stadium. Additionally, 12 sacks came from Gophers’ defensive end Anthony Smith, with another 10.5 coming from the rush end duo of Karter Menz and Jaxon Howard.

Dottin-Carter also previously coached at Maine (2008-2012), Delaware (2013-2016), Connecticut (2017-2021), and Yale (2022). He spent three seasons with the Golden Gophers overall, spending two seasons as a defensive analyst.

🚨BREAKING: Rutgers Football is set to hire former Minnesota assistant Dennis Dottin-Carter (@COACHDOTT) as its defensive line coach.



Dottin-Carter was the Gophers D-Line coach in 2025 and has a ton of ties to current / former RU assistants.https://t.co/nS3Ic00EPP pic.twitter.com/U5XymyDpNm — Rutgers Scarlet Knights | The Knight Report (@RutgersOn3) February 18, 2026

P.J. Fleck would tab rush ends coach C.J. Robbins to take over the defensive line coaching position for the Gophers this upcoming season.

He also originally hired Bobby April III to be the program’s new rush ends coach; however, April III left the Gophers less than a month on the job to join the Buffalo Bills coaching staff.

Following April’s departure, Fleck pivoted to Kansas State linebackers coach Steve Stanard, who has yet to be officially announced by the program.

This upcoming fall, Minnesota’s defensive line will once again feature the likes of Smith, Menz, and Howard, while the program also added transfer portal pass rusher T.J. Bush. Bush comes to the Twin Cities with 13.0 sacks and 27 tackles for loss in his career.

