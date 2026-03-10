Former Minnesota Golden Gophers star Boye Mafe lands $60m deal from Bengals

Former Minnesota Golden Gophers star edge rusher Boye Mafe is coming off a Super Bowl title with the Seattle Seahawks and now has cashed in on a major payday.

On Monday, as the NFL tampering period began, Mafe agreed to a three-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals that will pay the Golden Valley, Minnesota native $60 million.

The 6-foot-4 Mafe just finished his fourth season with the Seahawks. A season that notably saw him post his lowest sack output with just two sacks in 17 games and four starts. He also totaled 31 tackles, including four tackles for loss. He also recorded five tackles and one quarterback hit in three playoff games en route to a Super Bowl LX victory.

For his career, Mafe has played in 65 games, making 34 starts. In those 65 games, he’s totaled 164 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, and 20 sacks in those 65 games.

During his collegiate career, Mafe appeared in 42 games for Minnesota between 2018 and 2021, recording 87 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, and 15.0 sacks. He also had three forced fumbles in his career.

