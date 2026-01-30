Former Minnesota head coach Lou Holtz in hospice care
On Tuesday, the Big Ten officially released the full conference schedules for the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the rest of the Big Ten. Now with time...
On Tuesday, the Minnesota Golden Gophers dropped by the home of linebacker target Sean Rice. The St. Laurence (Burbank, IL) linebacker has emerged...
For the second time in 15 days, the Wisconsin Badgers delivered a heartbreaking loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. After John Blackwell hit a...
The Minnesota Golden Gophers have lost five straight games and will look to get back into the win column on Wednesday when they travel to face the...
Perhaps the offer that Moorhead (MN) quarterback Jett Feeney has been waiting for the most has finally arrived. On Tuesday afternoon, the in-state...
The 2026 football schedule has officially been released for Big Ten teams. The Minnesota Golden Gophers, coming off their second straight eight-win...
On Saturday, the Minnesota Golden Gophers suffered quite the injury scare when star forward Cade Tyson suffered an ankle injury that required him to...
The final rankings update for the Rivals 300 for the 2026 recruiting cycle was released on Tuesday morning, and the Minnesota Golden Gophers are...
One of the top wide receivers in the Mountain West region picked up his first Power Four offer this past week from the Minnesota Golden Gophers....
The matchup is set. The New England Patriots will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on...
Among the numerous offers that the Minnesota Golden Gophers football program extended in the past week was an offer to rising 2028 prospect Reece...
Earlier this week, Minnesota became the latest program to offer three-star offensive lineman Reis Russell, a standout at Christian Valor High School...
Correction: The original story originally had a final score of 75-67. That typo has been corrected. The Minnesota Golden Gophers dropped their...
On Friday, the Minnesota Golden Gophers became the latest program to offer Carmel Catholic High School offensive tackle Wyatt VanBoening. The class...
Let's not waste any time and dive right into today's notes. QB Chase Grove (North Central - IN) Minnesota became the second team to offer 2028...
The Minnesota Golden Gophers coaching staff had a very busy Tuesday and the start of Wednesday. We break it all down below. RB TJ Lewis...
The Minnesota Golden Gophers fell to Ohio State in overtime on Tuesday, 82-74. Here are five takeaways from the Gophers' four-straight setback....
The Minnesota Golden Gophers overcame slow starts in both the first and second halves to force overtime against Ohio State on Tuesday evening in...
Minnesota's coaching staff continues to canvas the Midwest to check in on top 2027 targets and more. Below is a recap of some of those key prospects...
You may have missed it, but late last night, following Indiana's 27-21 win over the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoffs national...
The Minnesota Golden Gophers have lost three straight games and will look to get back into the win column on Tuesday when they travel to face the...
After a brief interruption, we bring back our Minnesota transfer portal scouting report series, and today, we'll discuss one of Minnesota's top...
Fleck and Callahan were recruiting Illinois on Friday Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck and offensive line coach Brian Callahan were in Illinois on...
The Minnesota Golden Gophers lost their third straight game on Saturday afternoon, falling to No. 13 Illinois 77-67 after being outscored 43-33 in...
A familiar face has returned to the Minnesota Golden Gophers' coaching staff. On Friday, the program announced that former Gophers' offensive line...