Former MLS keeper, Michigan Wolverine Beckham Sunderland commits to Minnesota

The Minnesota Golden Gophers football program looked to address the depth at the place-kicking position in the transfer portal and on Tuesday afternoon, picked up a surprise commitment from former MLS goalkeeper and Michigan Wolverine Beckham Sunderland.

The 6-foot-1, 216-pound kicker committed to Minnesota just an hour after entering the transfer portal on Tuesday.

It’s currently unclear if Sunderland will be Minnesota’s lone transfer at the placekicking position this offseason, though with only one extra point attempt and no field goal attempts between redshirt freshman Daniel Jackson and Sunderland, it seems likely the Gophers will continue to pursue additional kickers in the portal.

A former goalkeeper with FC Cincinnati, Sunderland was Michigan’s kickoff specialist in 2025, recording 47 touchbacks on 71 kickoffs, according to Pro Football Focus. He also had one punt on the season for 35 yards in the Wolverines’ Citrus Bowl loss to Texas.

Sunderland is Minnesota’s 10th commitments out of the transfer portal, joining quarterback Michael Merdinger (Liberty), running back Jaron Thomas (Purdue), offensive linemen Bennett Warren (Tennessee), linebacker Andrew Marshall (Eastern Michigan), defensive tackle Naquan Crowder (Marshall), wide receiver Perry Thompson (Auburn), defensive back Parker Knutson (Southwest Minnesota State), defensive back Elisha West (Michigan State), and cornerback Aydan West (Michigan State).

