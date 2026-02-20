Former NFL TE Brandon Bostick appears to join the Gophers coaching staff

Former NFL tight end Brandon Bostick appears to be the latest addition to the Minnesota Golden Gophers coaching staff.

The 36-year-old Bostick, a native of Florence, South Carolina, has updated his X account with a new banner photo consisting of a Minnesota nameplate with his name, as well as his bio with “coaching tight ends @ U of Minnesota.”

The former Newberry College standout will likely take the role of assistant tight ends coach, working with current tight ends coach Eric Koehler.

He comes to the Twin Cities after spending a year as the assistant tight ends coach at North Dakota, working alongside then-North Dakota offensive coordinator and now Gophers wide receivers coach Isaac Fruechte. He also spent seven years working with Nike, according to his LinkedIn.

Bostick played parts of five seasons in the NFL after signing with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2012. He spent three seasons with the Packers before spending parts of the 2015 offseason, training camp, and season with the Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, and New York Jets. He went on to play 16 games for the Jets in 2016.

In 40 career NFL games, Bostick recorded 17 receptions for 186 yards and two touchdowns.

Bostick also joins running backs coach Mohameed Ibrahim, special teams coordinator Daniel Da Prato, and rush ends coach Steve Stanard as coaches making the move to the Twin Cities this offseason. Ibrahim and Da Prato have both been officially announced by the program; Stanard’s hire has not been made official. by the program; Stannard’s hire has not been made official.

