Four-star TE Drake Mikkelsen commits to Minnesota

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have landed one of their biggest commitments of the 2027 recruiting cycle yet.

On Monday, four-star tight end Drake Mikkelsen, A top-250 recruit nationally according to Rivals, committed to the Golden Gophers, becoming their seventh commitment in the 2027 recruiting class. Mikkelsen is ranked as the No. 10 tight end in the country and the top player out of South Dakota.

Mikkelsen’s commitment doesn’t come long after a spring visit to Minnesota late last month.

“It was great,” Mikkelsen told Gophers Nation at the time. “It was awesome to build relationships with the coaches and players. I also enjoyed getting to see more of campus.”

Mikkelsen has been building a strong relationship with Gophers’ tight end coach Eric Koehler in the process.

“It’s a great relationship,” he added. “He has been recruiting me for a while, and I trust him a lot. I think he is a great coach.”

The Lennox, South Dakota native becomes Minnesota’s second-best commitment according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, only behind in-state edge rush Eli Diane. He is notably their top commitment according to Rivals’ own rankings.

As a junior, Mikkelsen had a huge season, recording 70 receptions for 1,111 yards and 17 touchdowns.

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