Future Gopher Wyatt Cullen drafted 10th overall by Nashville Predators

Future Minnesota Golden Gopher Wyatt Cullen is officially an NHL Draft selection.

On Friday evening, Cullen was drafted 10th overall by the Nashville Predators in the 2026 NHL Draft.

The Moorhead native was ranked 13th by NHL Central Scouting ahead of this year’s draft and had 16 goals and 29 assists in 40 games this year with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program.

The 17-year-old Cullen is listed at 6-foot-1 and 181 pounds. He’s notably the son of Matt Cullen, who played 21 years in the NHL, totaling over 1500 games, including 139 games for the Nashville Predators. Matt totaled 266 goals and 465 assists in his career for a total of 731 points.

Cullen is part of a Minnesota 2027 recruiting class that includes Casey Carter, Gunnar Conboy, Levi Harper, and Gavin Katz.

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