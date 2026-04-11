Gage Geyer commits to Minnesota over Kansas, West Virginia

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are staying hot on the recruiting trail. After picking up a pair of tight end commitments earlier this week from Drake Mikkelsen and Brooks Bakko, the Gophers have landed their ninth commitment.

After attending Saturday’s spring practice, Edina (MN) defensive linemen Gage Geyer has announced that he received an offer from the Gophers and has picked up a commitment.

Geyer is listed by Rivals at 6-foot-5, and 272 pounds, projecting to a three-tech defensive tackle at the next level. The Edina native is also quite athletic at his size, with a 4.80 forty-yard dash.

He commits to the Golden Gophers over offers from Boston College, Kansas, Kansas State, North Dakota State, San Diego State, and West Virginia, among others. Kansas was scheduled to receive an official visit from the Gophers, but it is unlikely that the visit will now occur.

Geyer is the Gophers’ second defensive line commitment in the 2027 recruiting class, joining in-state standout Eli Diane. The Wayzata (MN) native is considered a four-star prospect according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, including being ranked the No. 199 player nationally, No. 24 EDGE rusher, and No. 1 player in the state.

Now with Geyer in the fold, the Gophers hold commitments from five of the top-10 players in the state. The Gophers are also in the running for Shakopee defensive lineman Nehemiah Ombati, Shakopee linebacker Blake Betton, and Lakeville South offensive lineman Joseph Hamer.

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