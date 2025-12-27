GAME BALLS: Minnesota's top performer in 20-17 Rate Bowl win over New Mexico

The Minnesota Golden Gophers capped off their 2025 season on Friday afternoon at the Rate Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona, with a 20-17 win over the New Mexico Lobos, capping their 2025 season off with an 8-5 record while winning their seventh straight bowl game under P.J. Fleck in the process.

QB Drake Lindsey: Lindsey didn’t have a spectacular day by any means, but after a slower start, Lindsey was efficient, completing 18-of-28 passes in the game for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Both of his touchdown passes were NFL-level throws.

RB Darius Taylor: Another bowl game, another big performance from the Minnesota star running back. Taylor in the game totaled 24 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown. He also had four receptions for 23 yards. It wasn’t the season that Taylor probably imagined, but overall, when Taylor was on the field, he was still one of the best running backs in the Big Ten. On the season, he totaled 143 carries for 670 yards and four touchdowns.

WR Jalen Smith: Smith looked to jumpstart his 2026 season with a big performance on Friday and did just that with six receptions for 64 yards and two touchdowns. Both touchdown receptions from Smith were highlight reel catches. The redshirt freshmen will vie for the opportunity this offseason to be the program’s No. 1 wide receiver in 2026.

DE Anthony Smith: Smith had a huge performance in the Gophers’ win with six tackles, including four tackles for loss and two sacks. He also had two pass deflections in the game. Then, after the game, Smith announced he’s returning to the Twin Cities for another season, a huge retention win for the Golden Gophers.

LB Maverick Baranowski: 17 tackles for Baranowski says it all. The Gophers’ redshirt junior linebacker was all over the field in the game, recording 13 solo tackles while also collecting a sack on the first snap of the game.

CB John Nestor: Nestor recorded an interception in the win for Minnesota, the lone turnover of the day for the Gophers’ defense. He also had three tackles.

