Where does Minnestoa rank in ESPN's latest FPI rankings ahead of 2026?

On Thursday, ESPN released its latest Football Power Index rankings ahead of the 2026 season.

The latest rankings are not fond of the Minnesota Golden Gophers entering this season, ranking the Gophers 63rd overall in the country and 14th in the Big Ten, only ahead of UCLA, Michigan State, Rutgers, and Purdue.

A program that has made a bowl game in seven straight full seasons and won at least eight games in four of the last five, the FPI does not believe the Gophers are likely to win six games in 2026.

Currently, ESPN’s FPI gives Minnesota just a 43.7% chance to win six games this fall. The Gophers’ projected record is 5.3-6.7.

ESPN has the Gophers’ strength of schedule this season ranked as the 34th hardest in the nation, including the 12th hardest in the Big Ten. Notably, 14 of the top 15 hardest strengths of schedule belong to SEC programs.

The only opponents on Minnesota’s 2026 schedule not ranked ahead of the Gophers are UCLA, Purdue, and Akron. FCS programs are not ranked within the FPI, so Eastern Illinois, Minnesota’s week one opponent, is unranked.

Complete Big Ten Rankings