Minnesota men's basketball announces home-and-home series with Cincinnati

The Minnesota men’s basketball program announced on Wednesday a home-and-home series that will begin this November in Cincinnati.

The Golden Gophers will travel to Cincinnati for a November 9 showdown. The time and broadcast information will be announced at a later date. No return date for Cincinnati’s eventual trip to the Twin Cities has been announced.

The meeting on November 9 will be the first time the two have met since the 2006 season, and they have met 10-times all-time, including vacated wins. Cincinnati historically holds a 7-2 advantage over Minnesota in the series.

The November 9 matchup, as of now, is set to be Minnesota’s third game of the season after facing North Dakota on November 2 and St. Thomas on November 6, both at The Barn. They’ll also face Southern on November 12, Western Illinois on November 16, and will travel to the Charleston Classic for two games on November 20 and 22.

After the Charleston Classic, they’ll return to the Twin Cities to take on Cal on November 28 before traveling to SMU on December 12 and finishing out the non-conference schedule against Texas Southern on Decmber 16, Alcorn State on December 20, and UTSA on December 29.

The Gophers also have an exhibition game scheduled for October 23 against Creighton in Omaha, Nebraska.

Cincinnati will enter the 2026-27 season under head coach Jerrod Calhoun, in his first season with the program. The Bearcats fired former head coach Wes Miller in March after he missed the NCAA Tournament in each of his five seasons. The Bearcats have not made the tournament since the 2018-19 season under head coach Mick Cronin, the final of nine straight appearances.

Last season, the Bearcats finished 18-15 overall, including 9-9 in Big 12 play. The Bearcats finished 49th in the NET last season and 84th in RPI while boasting a strength of schedule of 47. They were 3-11 against NET Quad 1 opponents but 15-4 against Quad 2 through 4 opponents.

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