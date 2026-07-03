Minnesota well represented in ESPN's list of best college players to ever wear their jersey number

The middle of the summer is always a perfect time for lists upon lists in college athletics. The top jerseys, the hardest stadiums to play, Heisman contenders, underrated players, and everything in between.

Recently, ESPN put together an intriguing list of the best college football players of all-time by jersey number.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers were well represented.

To find the first Golden Gopher on the list, you have to scroll to No. 54, where Minnesota legend Bruce Smith is named as the best No. 54 of all-time. Players who missed the cut at No. 54 include Alabama linebacker Lee Roy Jordan, Syracuse defensive end Dwight Freeney, and Auburn linebacker Gregg Carr.

Ultimately, Smith’s trophy case, which included a Heisman Trophy, an All-American honor, and All-Big Ten honors, was too much to overcome.

Next up is Minnesota center Greg Eslinger. The former Outland Trophy winner, Rimington Trophy winner, Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year, two-time All-American, three-time All-Big Ten, Big Ten Medal of Honor, and College Football Hall of Famer was ESPN’s selection at No. 61.

Eslinger beat out Notre Dame’s Jim Lynch, Army/s Joe Steffy, and Army’s Bob Novgratz at the position.

No. 69 is represented by 1958-60 guard Tom Brown, an Outland Trophy winner, unanimous All-America, Big Ten MVP, All-Big Ten, and a member of Minnesota’s 1960 national championship team. The “Rock of Gibraltar” beat out Texas Tech defensive lineman Gave Rivera, Hardin-Simmons center Clyde Turner, and Utah offensive lineman Jordan Gross.

You won’t have to scroll far for the next Gopher at No. 72, one of the most legendary names in college football, Bronko Nagurski.

The legendary defender was an All-American at both fullback and defensive tackle for the Gophers. He’s the only player in history to receive first-team All-American recognition at two different positions in the same season. His legacy, of course, is honored by the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, annually awarded to the nation’s top defensive player.

Several Golden Gophers earned honorable mentions, including two-way lineman Leo Nomellini at No. 73, defensive end Carl Eller at No. 76, and defensive end Bobby Bell at No. 78.

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