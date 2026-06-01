Gophers Nation SUMMER SALE - Get GN for 50% off!

Minnesota Athletics is ramping up this summer with the football program red hot on the recruiting trail, the men’s and women’s basketball teams getting ready for summer workouts, and men’s hockey continues to build towards a new era.



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