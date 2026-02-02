Gophers Nation War Room: Latest on top target, early OV news, and a new TE target emerges

The latest on Blake Betton

Minnesota linebacker target Blake Betton took a visit to Penn State this weekend, and the good news is that he remains uncommitted as things stand today, and a commitment doesn’t necessarily seem to be on the horizon.

The bad news? We’d call Penn State a heavy favorite as February begins.

Blue White Illustrated’s Ryan Snyder caught up with Betton’s dad and Shakopee head coach Ray Betton after the visit. We encourage you to check out the article that offers insight into his visit to Happy Valley.

That being said, the major note coming out of this is that Betton is already planning a return visit to Penn State for either March or April. Sounds like a multi-day visit is likely. That would be a visit to watch closely in his recruitment and a potential decision.

Iowa running back planning official visit to Minnesota

Gophers Nation on Sunday learned from a source that Iowa running back Savion Miller is expected to take an official visit to the Twin Cities this summer.

The three-star running back out of Iowa City is beginning to figure out his official visit schedule with the Gophers among the top teams. Other programs to potentially watch when it comes to Miller are Missouri and Miami. Iowa State was a potential top competitor for Miller as well, but that was when Matt Campbell and company were in Ames. Campbell and his staff have not offered Miller since arriving at Penn State.

A new TE target officially emerges

Minnesota, over the weekend, officially offered tight end Drake Mikkelsen from Lennox, South Dakota. I believe Mikkelsen immediately becomes a tight end to watch closely in this 2027 recruiting cycle. They join Iowa State, Kansas State, and Michigan State in extending offers. They’re still working on Brooks Bakko, Cooper Terwillger, and Landon Blum, among others, but the chances with each have dwindled a bit in recent weeks.

Terwilliger is likely a Penn State lean at this moment, and Blum is also favored to land with Penn State. Who would’ve guessed the Nittany Lions would be a thorn in the side of the Gophers this cycle? Though once Matt Campbell landed at Penn State, it did seem likely.

We’ll have a story with quotes from Mikkelsen either late Monday or early Tuesday.

