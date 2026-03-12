Minnesota Golden Gophers season ends with 72-67 loss to Rutgers in Big Ten Tournament

The Minnesota Golden Gophers’ 2025–26 season likely came to an end Wednesday night. On Wednesday evening, the Golden Gophers fell to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament, 72-67.

Gophers Nation has five takeaways from the loss below.

1. Minnesota has no answer for Tariq Francis

Minnesota could not slow down Rutgers guard Tariq Francis on Wednesday. Francis finished with 27 points, making 9-of-16 attempts from the field, including 5-of-7 from three-point range. His 16 first-half points kept Rutgers within arm’s reach of Minnesota before the supporting cast helped contribute in the second half, while Francis was held to 11 points after the break.

2. Sloppy play dooms the Gophers down the stretch

Minnesota, after posting just five turnovers in the first half, committed 10 in the second half, leading to 11 points for Rutgers on the other end. The Scarlet Knights, meanwhile, turned the ball over just five times in the final 20 minutes, which resulted in five Minnesota points.

Those turnovers played a key role in five minutes in the second half in which the Gophers were held scoreless, including six straight possessions that ended in turnovers.

3. Grove, Asuma fade after strong first halves

In the first half, the Gophers were led by 10 points from Grayson Grove, eight from Bobby Durkin, and seven from Isaac Asuma. Their contributions helped make up for a slow start from Cade Tyson and Langston Reynolds, with Tyson scoring just six points before the break while Reynolds was held scoreless.

In the second half, Bobby Durkin added seven points, Langston Reynolds chipped in six, and Tyson exploded for 18.

Grove and Asuma, however? Just two points on a combined 1-of-5 shooting, including 0-for-3 from the free-throw line.

We’re not pinning the Gophers’ loss on either player, but Minnesota needed both rising pieces to contribute more down the stretch. Grove not attempting a field goal after going 5-for-7 in the first half was especially disappointing.

4. Cade Tyson finishes Minnesota career strong

It was only one season for Cade Tyson in the Twin Cities, but it was a memorable one. The All-Big Ten Honorable Mention ended his Minnesota career with a 24-point performance, making 9-of-13 attempts, including 3-of-7 from three-point range. He also had four rebounds and an assist in the win.

In 31 games played for the Gophers this season, Tyson had 15 games of 20+ points, including two games of 30+ points. Overall, he averaged 19.6 points per game this season.

5. Despite a sour finish, Gophers built plenty of momentum into 2026-27

It was a disappointing end to the season (barring a surprise tournament appearance), but Minnesota built plenty of momentum in its first season under head coach Niko Medved. The Gophers struggled with injuries throughout the season and played the final three weeks of the season with just six main rotational players, going 4-3 in their final seven games, including Wednesday’s loss.

While they will say goodbye to Cade Tyson and Langston Reynolds, players with eligibility to return next include Chansey Willis, Robert Vaihola, Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, Bobby Durkin, BJ Omot, Chance Stephenes, Isaac Asuma, Grayson Grove, and Kai Shinhoslter.

The Gophers will also be adding three 2026 signees in Chadrack Mpoyi, Nolen Anderson, Cedric Tomes

while also expected to be active in the transfer portal.

