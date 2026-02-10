Minnesota signees Nolen Anderson and Cedric Tomes put on a show in epic matchup

Minnesota Golden Gophers men’s basketball signees Nolen Anderson and Cedric Tomes matched up against each other on Monday night at East Ridge High School and didn’t disappoint.

The future Gophers put on a show in a 90-70 win for Wayzata.

In the win, small forward commit Nolen Anderson totaled 25 points while guard commitment Cedric Tomes had 36 points, including 17 points from the free throw line. They did so with their future coach, Niko Medved, watching from the stands.

Iowa State basketball commitment Christian Wiggins also had 22 points in the game for Wayzata.

This season, Anderson is averaging 23.9 points per game for Wayzata, best for 23rd in the state in that category, while his 525 total points rank sixth in the state, including two spots behind Tomes’s 602 points.

Tomes, on the other hand, is averaging 31.7 points per game, which ranks third behind Virginia Tech football commit and Triton standout Pierce Petersohn (32.8) and Roseau’s Jordan Borowicz, who is averaging 34.2 points per contest.

Anderson has now scored 20 or more points in eight straight games for the Trojans, which includes a 30-point effort on February 4 against Edina. His season high is 34 points, doing so twice, once on December 11 against Lakeville North and again against Shakopee on January 3.

He also recently had 26 points against Minnetonka, 28 points against Buffalo, and 27 points against Maple Grove.

Tomes’s 36-point effort was his eighth game of the season scoring 30+ points. He also has six games of 35 points or more and three games of 40 points or more. His season high was a 50-point game against Totino-Grace on January 2. He also had 47 points on January 20 against Stillwater and 43 points on December 17 against Forest Lake.

Tomes’s 31.7 points per game have carried East Ridge to a 15-5 record, which includes 11-1 in Suburban East play. The Raptors’ next highest scorer is Aidan Galvin, averaging 10.6 points per contest.

