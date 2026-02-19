2027 RB Greg Hargrow becomes commit No. 3 for Minnesota in 2027 recruiting class

Minnesota added commitment No. 3 to its 2027 recruiting class on Thursday morning as running back Greg Hargow, a standout at Rosa Fort High School in Tunica, Mississippi, committed to the Golden Gophers. He joins three-star quarterback Furian Inferrera (Mission Hills, CA) and four-star in-state defensive lineman Eli Diane (Wayzata, MN)

The Gophers were Hargrow’s only offer, as he also had offers from Arkansas State, Liberty, New Mexico State, Mississippi Valley State, and Kent State. Notably, Hargrow began to develop a relationship with Gophers’ running backs coach Mo Ibrahim while Ibrahim was with Kent State.

Hargrow, listed at 5-foot-10 and 175-pounds rushed for nearly 1,300 yards this past fall for the Rosa Fort on 149 carries while totaling 22 touchdowns. A threat out of the backfield, he also collected eight receptions for 117 yards and a score. In total, Hargrow had 1,705 total all-purpose yards in 2025.

Hargrow’s calling card as a running back is his speed, with a personal best forty-yard dash time of 4.4

