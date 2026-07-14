Minnesota commit Gunnar Conboy invited to Team USA camp for 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Minnesota men’s hockey commitment Gunnar Conboy is one of 36 players who have been invited by USA Hockey to attend the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp, which will be July 23-27 in St. Paul, Minn., at TRIA Rink.

Conboy, currently a member of the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL, is a 2027 NHL Entry Draft-eligible prospect.

Last season, Conboy played in 37 games for Green Bay, totaling 21 points with 12 goals and nine assists. He notably finished the season strong with 10 points over his last 15 games after totaling 11 points over his first 22 games.

He notably finished the season as a +9 while also totaling 83 penalty minutes. Of those 83 minutes in the box, 47 came in three games.

Before playing for Green Bay, Conboy led Lakeville North with 44 points, including 24 goals and 20 assists in 27 games during the 2024-25 school year.

13 Minnesota natives invited to camp

Overall, 13 Minnesota natives will be at the camp in St. Paul. Getting the invite includes

Forwards (F)

F Brooks DeMars – Penticton Vees (WHL) | North Dakota commit

F Gunnar Conboy – Green Bay Gamblers (USHL) | Minnesota commit

F Jackson Hendricks – Wayzata High School | Uncommitted

F Joey Cullen – Moorhead High School | Uncommitted

F Nash Roed – Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL) | Uncommitted

F Ryland Rooney – Chicago Steel (USHL) | Wisconsin commit

Defensemen (D)

D Beck Thoreson – U.S. National Under-17 Team (USHL) | North Dakota commit

D Rian Marquardt – Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL) | Arizona State

D Rylan Hanson – Elk River-Zimmerman High School | Uncommitted

D Becker Wenkus – Edina High School | Uncommitted

D Whitaker Rewertz – Hibbing High School | Uncommitted

Goalies (G)

G Brandon Wright – Northstar Christian Academy 16U AAA | Uncommitted

G Quinn Beumer – Tri-City Storm (USHL) | Uncommitted

Uncommitted Minnesota natives

F Joey Cullen – Moorhead High School

Minnesota is notably among the top threats to land Moorhead standout Joey Cullen, whose older brother Wyatt was a top-10 pick in this year’s NHL Draft and is expected to arrive in the Twin Cities for next season. Joey is a 2027 NFL Draft-eligible player.

F Jackson Hendricks – Wayzata High School

Jackson Hendricks, another 2027 NHL Draft-eligible prospect, is uncommitted. This past season he played 28 games for Wayzata High, totaling 12 goals and 20 assists. He also played 21 games for Team Twin Cities Orthopedics, scoring three goals and five assists.

Hendricks was drafted 362 overall in the NAHL Entry Draft by the St. Cloud Norsemen and 65th overall by the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in the 2025 USHL Futures Draft.

F Nash Roed – Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL)

Nash Roed, a 2028 draft-eligible prospect out of White Bear Lake, remains uncommitted. After playing 11 games for the Waterloo Black Hawks last season, totaling four points in 11 games, Roed will play for the USNTDP Juniors in 2026-27. Minnesota should be involved with Roed.

D Rylan Hanson – Elk River-Zimmerman High School

Rylan Hanson is a 6-foot-2 right-hander from Elk River. He tallied five goals and 27 assists this past season in 28 games for Elk River/Zimmerman while also tallying five points for Team Twin Cities Orthopedics of the UMHSEHL. The Sioux Falls Stampede owns Hanson’s USHL rights. He’s a 2027 NHL Draft-eligible prospect.

D Becker Wenkus – Edina High School

The Edina left-hander played 31 games for Edina this season with 37 points from 10 goals and 27 assists. He also made his USHL debut with four assists in 13 games. He’ll play the full 2026-27 season with Des Moines. He’s 2027 NHL Draft eligible.

D Whitaker Rewertz – Hibbing High School

An August 2027 NHL Draft-eligible player, Rewertz recently signed an agreement with the Penticton Vees of the WHL after tallying 50 points in 31 games for Hibbing/Chisholm High with 23 goals and 27 assists. The expectation is for Rewertz to play for Hibbing/Chisholm next season and then re-join the Vees following the conclusion of the high school season.

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