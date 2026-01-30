How have Minnesota's 2026 basketball signees performed this season?

The 2026-27 high school basketball season will soon be hitting the postseason for most states across the country. With that being said, Gophers Nation takes a look at high Minnesota’s three class of 2026 signees have performed this season on the court.

G Cedric Tomes (East Ridge)

The East Ridge standout has had a terrific senior season, averaging 31.6 points per game according to Minnesota Basketball Hub. His 31.6 points per game is second in the state, only to Jordan Bowowicz’s 33.6 points.

Tomes this season has scored at least 14 points in each game and has scored 20 or more points in 15 of 17 contests. His top performance this season was 50 points in an 86-79 win for East Ridge over Totino-Grace. He also has performances of 47, 43, and 38 points this season.

Tomas is ranked by Rivals as a top-30 point guard in the country and the No. 4 player in the state of Minnesota, as well as a top-300 player nationally by the Rivals Industry Rankings.

F Nolen Anderson (Wayzata)

Anderson, in 18 games this season, is averaging 23.0 points per game for Wayzata and has a season high of 34 points, which he has achieved twice. Of his 18 games this season, he’s scored at least 13 points in 17 and has only one game in which he didn’t score double-digit points. Furthermore, he’s broken the 20-point mark in 14 games, including each of his last four games played.

Anderson is a top-210 player nationally in the Rivals Industry Rankings and the No. 144 player nationally by Rivals. 247Sports ranks Anderson higher at No. 113 nationally, though both have them roughly about the same in small forward rankings at No. 42 and No. 38, respectively.

Chadrack Mpyoi (Crean Lutheran)

Finding stats for Mpoyi or Crean Luthern is a challenge beyond a few games here and there. Notably, he did have a 31-point performance late last month against Crespi, where he was 14-of-18 from the floor, including 3-of-7 from the free throw line, while also recording seven rebounds in the win.

That being said, we implore all Minnesota fans to check out this story by Diamond Leung on his Substack “The Season,” which he talks about Chadrack Mpoyi’s story. We won’t spoil any of the details inside, but it’s very much worth your time.

MPoyi is ranked by the Rivals Industry Rankings as the No. 165 player in the country, the No. 19 center, and a top-25 player in California.

