How Minnesota's 2027 recruiting class ranks entering first week of official visits

The official visit season is officially upon us. Later this week, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will be hosting visitors on campus for the first time this recruiting cycle for official visits.

But how does Minnesota’s recruiting class currently stack up both nationally and within the Big Ten? Let’s take a look.

Gophers tied for the 5th most commitments nationally

With 16 commitments in their 2027 recruiting class, the Golden Gophers are tied for the fifth-most commitments of any program in the country. The only programs with more are Oklahoma (21), Penn State (20), UCLA (19), Kentucky (19), and Notre Dame (17).

The Golden Gophers are tied currently with Florida and Miami (OH) with their 16 commitments.

Notably, the Gophers’ class score of 88.571 ranks 25th in the country and tenth in the Big Ten. Programs ahead of the Gophers are USC (93.192), Ohio State (92.660), Oregon (91.737), Michigan (91.566), UCLA (91.072), Penn State (90.206), Nebraska (89.935), Washington (89.435), and Wisconsin (88.811).

Programs off to slower starts on the trail include Maryland with three commitments, Illinois with four, Purdue with five, and then Indiana, Michigan State, Rutgers, and Northwestern all holding seven commitments.

Class headliners

The Golden Gophers 2027 recruiting class is currently headlined by four prospects.

The program’s top commitment is Kindred (Kindred, ND) tight end Brooks Bakko. The 6-foot-5 tight end is ranked 156th overall nationally as well as a top-10 tight end.

Bakko is joined by Wayzata (Minneapolis, MN) EDGE Eli Diane, the No. 221 prospect nationally, Regina (Iowa City, IA) linebacker Tate Wallace, the No. 329 player overall, and Lennox (Lennox, SD) tight end Drake Mikkelsen, the No. 398 player overall.

Seton Hall Prep (Hillsborough, NJ) safety Taylor Daniels just missed the cut of four-star but is still a top-500 recruit nationally.

Minnesota’s 2027 recruiting class breakdown

By Position:

Quarterback (2): Jett Feeney, Furian Inferrera

Running Back (2): Greg Hargrow, Taye Reich

Wide Receiver (1): David Mack

Tight End (2): Brooks Bakko, Drake Mikkelsen

Offensive Linemen (2): Joseph Hamer, Will Clausen

EDGE (1): Eli Diane

Defensive Linemen (1): Gage Geyer

Linebackers (2): Tate Wallace, Kason Clayborne

Cornerbacks (1): Zak Walker

Safeties (2): Wyatt Liebentritt, Taylor Daniels

By State:

Minnesota (7): QB Jett Feeney, RB Taye Reich, WR David Mack, OL Joseph Hamer, EDGE Eli Diane, DL Gage Geyer, CB Zak Walker

Iowa (3): OL Will Clausen, LB Tate Wallace, LB Kason Clayborne

California (1): QB Furian Inferrera

Mississippi (1): RB Greg Hargrow,

Nebraska (1): S Wyatt Liebentritt

New Jersey (1): Taylor Daniels

North Dakota (1): TE Brooks Bakko

South Dakota (1): TE Drake Mikkelsen

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