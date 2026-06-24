How the new NCAA 5-for-5 rule affects Minnesota men's hockey

On Tuesday, the NCAA Division I cabinet approved a major rule change that will change the NCAA’s eligibility model to an age-based model, often referred to as the “five for five” model.

The approval is set to become final on Wednesday.

In the new age-based model, student-athletes’ eligibility will begin either at the start of their full-time college enrollment or at the start of the academic year following their 19th birthday, whichever occurs earlier.

In short, redshirts, including medical redshirts, are effectively no longer a thing in college athletics, much like that of walk-ons; redshirting is now a thing of the past.

Hockey will be one of the more interesting effects in college athletics, notably. When considering junior hockey, players will either have the opportunity to enter college at 18 and have five years of eligibility to play at the college level. Or they could play their age-19 season at the junior hockey level before choosing to go to college, and then they would only have four years of eligibility. If they enter college at age 20, they’d only have three years of eligibility remaining.

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So, how will it affect Minnesota men’s hockey? Gophers Nation takes a look below.

Final year of eligiblity now 2027:

D Evan Murr

F Tanner Ludtke

G Luca Di Pasquo

D Axel Begley

Final year of eligiblity now 2028:

D John Whipple

F Beckett Hendrickson

D Finn Loftus

F Austin Burnevik

F Graham Harris

F Brodie Ziemer



Final year of eligiblity now 2029

F Tate Pritchard

D Jacob Rombach

F LJ Mooney

F Javon Moore

D Tanner Henricks

F Teddy Townsend

F Christian Humphreys

G Melvin Strahl

F Mason Moe

Final year of eligiblity now 2030

D Tarin Smith

D Alex Lofgren

G Alex Sabev

F Wyatt Cullen

F Jacob Kvasnicka

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