Minnesota
How to watch Minnesota vs Maryland; pregame info, spread, prediction & more: Gameday Central

IMG_3870by: Dylan Callaghan-Croley50 minutes agoDylanCCOn3

The Minnesota Golden Gophers take on the Maryland Terrapins on Sunday afternoon, looking to build upon their upset of No 10 Michigan State on Tuesday.

Gophers Nation gets you ready for tip-off below.

Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-12, 4-8) versus Maryland Terrapins (8-14, 1-10)

WHEN: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. CT

TV: BTN

Radio: KFAN (100.3 FM) – Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

WHERE: Williams Arena (Minneapolis, MN)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Minnesota -8.5 pts || Over / Under at 139.5pts

On3 Game Prediction: Minnesota 72 | Maryland 64

In The Rankings

MinnesotaMaryland
KenPom74149
Haslam67162
BPI67101
NET73176

Minnesota Projected Lineup

PosPlayerGFG%3P%2P%eFG%FT%TRBASTSTLPTS
GLangston Reynolds2354.8%25.9%60.0%56.8%56.1%4.54.50.911.1
GIsaac Asuma2337.4%29.5%50.0%46.5%78.4%4.141.410.4
FBobby Durkin2344.2%36.4%66.7%57.7%88.2%3.11.70.79.5
FCade Tyson2249.2%38.7%57.1%57.6%81.2%5.32.50.819.8
FJaylen Crocker-Johnson2342.1%32.8%50.7%50.0%72.4%6.91.80.613.7
Bench
FGrayson Grove2272.7%40.0%76.9%75%22.7%2.40.90.93.2
GKai Shinholster2133.3%32.0%34.8%41.7%75%1.31.20.42.2
GMaximus Gizzi6000.20
GRJ Spencer400000000

Maryland Projected Lineup

PosPlayerGFG%3P%2P%eFG%FT%TRBASTSTLPTSNotes
GDavid Coit2241.8%37.1%49.5%53.3%87.0%2.12.70.614.5
GDarius Adams2234.4%25.8%40.9%40.0%74.1%3.81.50.611.8
GAndre Mills2239.0%31.8%46.0%46.8%69.6%3.81.50.59.1
FElijah Saunders2245.9%41.3%50.6%56.3%75.0%4.20.70.59.2
FSolomon Washington1440.5%23.1%45.6%43.1%67.2%8.70.71.110.2
Bench
FPharrel Payne1062.4%62.4%62.4%71.9%7.21.40.417.5Injured
GAndre Mills2239.0%31.8%46.0%46.8%69.6%3.81.50.59.1
GMyles Rice1736.6%34.4%38.0%43.3%92.6%2.11.30.95.6
GIsaiah Watts2133.7%27.0%50.0%43.3%61.1%2.210.94.8
FAleks Alston1837.5%25.0%58.3%45.3%62.5%2.20.40.31.9
GGeorge Turkson Jr.1528.6%0.0%37.5%28.6%45.0%2.20.301.4
GGuillermo Del Pino Luque1435.0%40.0%30.0%45.0%50.0%0.50.40.41.4
CCollin Metcalf2040.0%40.0%40.0%50.0%1.70.200.6

Prediction: Minnesota 77, Maryland 70

This is a Maryland team that has been among the worst within the major conferences this season. The Gophers were scuffling for several weeks, with a handful of close losses before finally getting back in the win column on Tuesday against Michigan State. They’ll now have a chance to gain some true momentum as they head into the homestretch of the season against a Maryland team that they should beat. The Gophers let one get away from them last week at Penn State, they’ll learn from that lesson and pick up the win on Sunday.

Gophers Nation Pregame Reading

