How to watch Minnesota vs Maryland; pregame info, spread, prediction & more: Gameday Central
The Minnesota Golden Gophers take on the Maryland Terrapins on Sunday afternoon, looking to build upon their upset of No 10 Michigan State on Tuesday.
Gophers Nation gets you ready for tip-off below.
Game time, TV channel, How to Watch
WHO: Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-12, 4-8) versus Maryland Terrapins (8-14, 1-10)
WHEN: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. CT
TV: BTN
Radio: KFAN (100.3 FM) – Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)
Live Stats: StatBroadcast
WHERE: Williams Arena (Minneapolis, MN)
SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Minnesota -8.5 pts || Over / Under at 139.5pts
On3 Game Prediction: Minnesota 72 | Maryland 64
In The Rankings
|Minnesota
|Maryland
|KenPom
|74
|149
|Haslam
|67
|162
|BPI
|67
|101
|NET
|73
|176
Minnesota Projected Lineup
|Pos
|Player
|G
|FG%
|3P%
|2P%
|eFG%
|FT%
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|PTS
|G
|Langston Reynolds
|23
|54.8%
|25.9%
|60.0%
|56.8%
|56.1%
|4.5
|4.5
|0.9
|11.1
|G
|Isaac Asuma
|23
|37.4%
|29.5%
|50.0%
|46.5%
|78.4%
|4.1
|4
|1.4
|10.4
|F
|Bobby Durkin
|23
|44.2%
|36.4%
|66.7%
|57.7%
|88.2%
|3.1
|1.7
|0.7
|9.5
|F
|Cade Tyson
|22
|49.2%
|38.7%
|57.1%
|57.6%
|81.2%
|5.3
|2.5
|0.8
|19.8
|F
|Jaylen Crocker-Johnson
|23
|42.1%
|32.8%
|50.7%
|50.0%
|72.4%
|6.9
|1.8
|0.6
|13.7
|Bench
|F
|Grayson Grove
|22
|72.7%
|40.0%
|76.9%
|75%
|22.7%
|2.4
|0.9
|0.9
|3.2
|G
|Kai Shinholster
|21
|33.3%
|32.0%
|34.8%
|41.7%
|75%
|1.3
|1.2
|0.4
|2.2
|G
|Maximus Gizzi
|6
|0
|0
|0.2
|0
|G
|RJ Spencer
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Maryland Projected Lineup
|Pos
|Player
|G
|FG%
|3P%
|2P%
|eFG%
|FT%
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|PTS
|Notes
|G
|David Coit
|22
|41.8%
|37.1%
|49.5%
|53.3%
|87.0%
|2.1
|2.7
|0.6
|14.5
|G
|Darius Adams
|22
|34.4%
|25.8%
|40.9%
|40.0%
|74.1%
|3.8
|1.5
|0.6
|11.8
|G
|Andre Mills
|22
|39.0%
|31.8%
|46.0%
|46.8%
|69.6%
|3.8
|1.5
|0.5
|9.1
|F
|Elijah Saunders
|22
|45.9%
|41.3%
|50.6%
|56.3%
|75.0%
|4.2
|0.7
|0.5
|9.2
|F
|Solomon Washington
|14
|40.5%
|23.1%
|45.6%
|43.1%
|67.2%
|8.7
|0.7
|1.1
|10.2
|Bench
|F
|Pharrel Payne
|10
|62.4%
|62.4%
|62.4%
|71.9%
|7.2
|1.4
|0.4
|17.5
|Injured
|G
|Andre Mills
|22
|39.0%
|31.8%
|46.0%
|46.8%
|69.6%
|3.8
|1.5
|0.5
|9.1
|G
|Myles Rice
|17
|36.6%
|34.4%
|38.0%
|43.3%
|92.6%
|2.1
|1.3
|0.9
|5.6
|G
|Isaiah Watts
|21
|33.7%
|27.0%
|50.0%
|43.3%
|61.1%
|2.2
|1
|0.9
|4.8
|F
|Aleks Alston
|18
|37.5%
|25.0%
|58.3%
|45.3%
|62.5%
|2.2
|0.4
|0.3
|1.9
|G
|George Turkson Jr.
|15
|28.6%
|0.0%
|37.5%
|28.6%
|45.0%
|2.2
|0.3
|0
|1.4
|G
|Guillermo Del Pino Luque
|14
|35.0%
|40.0%
|30.0%
|45.0%
|50.0%
|0.5
|0.4
|0.4
|1.4
|C
|Collin Metcalf
|20
|40.0%
|40.0%
|40.0%
|50.0%
|1.7
|0.2
|0
|0.6
Prediction: Minnesota 77, Maryland 70
This is a Maryland team that has been among the worst within the major conferences this season. The Gophers were scuffling for several weeks, with a handful of close losses before finally getting back in the win column on Tuesday against Michigan State. They’ll now have a chance to gain some true momentum as they head into the homestretch of the season against a Maryland team that they should beat. The Gophers let one get away from them last week at Penn State, they’ll learn from that lesson and pick up the win on Sunday.
