How to watch Minnesota vs Maryland; pregame info, spread, prediction & more: Gameday Central

The Minnesota Golden Gophers take on the Maryland Terrapins on Sunday afternoon, looking to build upon their upset of No 10 Michigan State on Tuesday.

Gophers Nation gets you ready for tip-off below.

Join Gophers Nation now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-12, 4-8) versus Maryland Terrapins (8-14, 1-10)

WHEN: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. CT

TV: BTN

Radio: KFAN (100.3 FM) – Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)



Live Stats: StatBroadcast

WHERE: Williams Arena (Minneapolis, MN)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Minnesota -8.5 pts || Over / Under at 139.5pts

On3 Game Prediction: Minnesota 72 | Maryland 64

In The Rankings

Minnesota Maryland KenPom 74 149 Haslam 67 162 BPI 67 101 NET 73 176

Minnesota Projected Lineup

Maryland Projected Lineup

Prediction: Minnesota 77, Maryland 70

This is a Maryland team that has been among the worst within the major conferences this season. The Gophers were scuffling for several weeks, with a handful of close losses before finally getting back in the win column on Tuesday against Michigan State. They’ll now have a chance to gain some true momentum as they head into the homestretch of the season against a Maryland team that they should beat. The Gophers let one get away from them last week at Penn State, they’ll learn from that lesson and pick up the win on Sunday.

Gophers Nation Pregame Reading

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Instagram

Like our page on Facebook

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside Inside Gophers Nation