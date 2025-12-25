How to watch Minnesota vs New Mexico: Time, channel, streaming info, and more

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will take on the New Mexico Lobos in the Rate Bowl on Friday afternoon at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. The Golden Gophers have won eight straight bowl games and are 6-0 in the postseason under head coach P.J. Fleck.

The Lobos, on the other hand, are playing in their first bowl game since the 2016 season after collecting a 9-3 record this fall, their first winning season in nearly a decade.

Here’s how you can watch the Gophers and Lobos matchup on Friday in the Rate Bowl.

Minnesota vs New Mexico: Game time and details

Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Stadium: Chase Field

Time: 3:30 p.m. CT

Odds: Minnesota is a 1.5-point underdog for Friday’s game with a total of 43.5 points according to BetMGM.

Saturday’s game will be televised on ESPN. Mike Monaco will be handling the play-by-play for ESPN with Kirk Morrison serving as the analyst and Dawn Davenport as the sideline reporter. Fans can also listen to the game on KFAN 100.3 with Mike Grimm, Darrell Thompson, and Justin Gaard on the call.

Weather

The roof will be closed at Chase Field for Friday’s game. Outside, however, in Phoenix, it will be a beautiful late December day with a high of 74 and a low of 55.



