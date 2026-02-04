How to watch Minnesota vs No. 10 Michigan State ; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central

The Minnesota Golden Gophers take on the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans on Tuesday evening at Williams Arena as the Gophers look to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Gophers Nation gets you ready for tip-off below.

Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: Minnesota Golden Gophers versus No. 10 Michigan State

WHEN: Wednesday, 6:00 p.m. CT

TV: BTN

Radio: KFAN (100.3 FM) – Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)



Live Stats: StatBroadcast

WHERE: Williams Arena (Minneapolis, MN)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: MSU -8.5 pts || Over / Under at 134.5pts

On3 Game Prediction: Michigan State 72 | Minnesota 64

In The Rankings

Minnesota Michigan State KenPom 82 10 Haslam 75 9 BPI 73 12 NET 84 1



Minnesota Projected Lineup

Michigan State Projected Lineup

Gophers Nation Pregame Reading

