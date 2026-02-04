Skip to main content
Minnesota
Join Now

How to watch Minnesota vs No. 10 Michigan State ; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central

IMG_3870by: Dylan Callaghan-Croley1 hour agoDylanCCOn3

The Minnesota Golden Gophers take on the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans on Tuesday evening at Williams Arena as the Gophers look to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Gophers Nation gets you ready for tip-off below.

Join Gophers Nation now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: Minnesota Golden Gophers versus No. 10 Michigan State

WHEN: Wednesday, 6:00 p.m. CT

TV: BTN

Radio: KFAN (100.3 FM) – Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

WHERE: Williams Arena (Minneapolis, MN)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: MSU -8.5 pts || Over / Under at 134.5pts

On3 Game Prediction: Michigan State 72 | Minnesota 64

In The Rankings

MinnesotaMichigan State
KenPom8210
Haslam759
BPI7312
NET841


Minnesota Projected Lineup

PlayerPosGMPFG%3P%eFG%FT%TRBASTSTLPTS
Isaac AsumaG2233.10.370.30.4640.7834.34.11.410.4
Langston ReynoldsG2231.80.550.2590.5710.5634.54.3111
Bobby DurkinF22300.430.350.560.8752.91.80.79.3
Cade TysonF2135.60.50.3850.5810.815.52.60.819.9
Jaylen Crocker-JohnsonF2231.40.4170.3160.4920.7296.91.70.613.4
Bench
Grayson GroveF2115.10.7270.40.750.2272.50.90.93.4
Kai ShinholsterG2014.10.340.320.4260.751.41.30.52.3
Maximus GizziG62.3000.20
RJ SpencerG410000000

Michigan State Projected Lineup

PlayerPosGMPFG%3P%eFG%FT%TRBASTSTLPTS
Divine UgochukwuG2116.50.50.4420.6160.5631.51.60.45.2
Jeremy Fears Jr.G2230.90.4520.2770.4950.8952.78.81.314.9
Jaxon KohlerF2227.70.5250.430.6150.869.11.20.613.1
Coen CarrF22280.5080.2770.5450.5795.31.40.611.4
Carson CooperC2226.10.5630.250.5660.7587.31.50.710.5
Bench
Kur TengG2215.90.3860.3570.490.889210.36.8
Cameron WardF2114.50.56300.5630.4574.40.20.35
Jordan ScottF2217.40.3880.310.4940.7143.20.90.74.7
Trey FortG2210.60.3370.2960.4240.8891.20.60.33.9
Jesse McCullochF218.40.5120.4710.610.9291.50.20.13
Denham WojcikG186.20.26700.2670.50.31.40.40.6
Brennan WaltonF101.30.66710.8330.4000.5
Nick SandersG111.60.3330.50.50.10.100.5
Colin WaltonF101.3111.50.2000.3

Gophers Nation Pregame Reading

TALK ABOUT IT ON THE ROUND TABLE FORUM

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

CHECK US OUT ON YOUTUBE

SIGN UP FOR OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

You may also like