How to watch Minnesota vs No. 10 Michigan State ; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central
The Minnesota Golden Gophers take on the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans on Tuesday evening at Williams Arena as the Gophers look to snap a seven-game losing streak.
Gophers Nation gets you ready for tip-off below.
Game time, TV channel, How to Watch
WHO: Minnesota Golden Gophers versus No. 10 Michigan State
WHEN: Wednesday, 6:00 p.m. CT
TV: BTN
Radio: KFAN (100.3 FM) – Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)
Live Stats: StatBroadcast
WHERE: Williams Arena (Minneapolis, MN)
SPREAD VIA BETMGM: MSU -8.5 pts || Over / Under at 134.5pts
On3 Game Prediction: Michigan State 72 | Minnesota 64
In The Rankings
|Minnesota
|Michigan State
|KenPom
|82
|10
|Haslam
|75
|9
|BPI
|73
|12
|NET
|84
|1
Minnesota Projected Lineup
|Player
|Pos
|G
|MP
|FG%
|3P%
|eFG%
|FT%
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|PTS
|Isaac Asuma
|G
|22
|33.1
|0.37
|0.3
|0.464
|0.783
|4.3
|4.1
|1.4
|10.4
|Langston Reynolds
|G
|22
|31.8
|0.55
|0.259
|0.571
|0.563
|4.5
|4.3
|1
|11
|Bobby Durkin
|F
|22
|30
|0.43
|0.35
|0.56
|0.875
|2.9
|1.8
|0.7
|9.3
|Cade Tyson
|F
|21
|35.6
|0.5
|0.385
|0.581
|0.81
|5.5
|2.6
|0.8
|19.9
|Jaylen Crocker-Johnson
|F
|22
|31.4
|0.417
|0.316
|0.492
|0.729
|6.9
|1.7
|0.6
|13.4
|Bench
|Grayson Grove
|F
|21
|15.1
|0.727
|0.4
|0.75
|0.227
|2.5
|0.9
|0.9
|3.4
|Kai Shinholster
|G
|20
|14.1
|0.34
|0.32
|0.426
|0.75
|1.4
|1.3
|0.5
|2.3
|Maximus Gizzi
|G
|6
|2.3
|0
|0
|0.2
|0
|RJ Spencer
|G
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Michigan State Projected Lineup
|Player
|Pos
|G
|MP
|FG%
|3P%
|eFG%
|FT%
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|PTS
|Divine Ugochukwu
|G
|21
|16.5
|0.5
|0.442
|0.616
|0.563
|1.5
|1.6
|0.4
|5.2
|Jeremy Fears Jr.
|G
|22
|30.9
|0.452
|0.277
|0.495
|0.895
|2.7
|8.8
|1.3
|14.9
|Jaxon Kohler
|F
|22
|27.7
|0.525
|0.43
|0.615
|0.86
|9.1
|1.2
|0.6
|13.1
|Coen Carr
|F
|22
|28
|0.508
|0.277
|0.545
|0.579
|5.3
|1.4
|0.6
|11.4
|Carson Cooper
|C
|22
|26.1
|0.563
|0.25
|0.566
|0.758
|7.3
|1.5
|0.7
|10.5
|Bench
|Kur Teng
|G
|22
|15.9
|0.386
|0.357
|0.49
|0.889
|2
|1
|0.3
|6.8
|Cameron Ward
|F
|21
|14.5
|0.563
|0
|0.563
|0.457
|4.4
|0.2
|0.3
|5
|Jordan Scott
|F
|22
|17.4
|0.388
|0.31
|0.494
|0.714
|3.2
|0.9
|0.7
|4.7
|Trey Fort
|G
|22
|10.6
|0.337
|0.296
|0.424
|0.889
|1.2
|0.6
|0.3
|3.9
|Jesse McCulloch
|F
|21
|8.4
|0.512
|0.471
|0.61
|0.929
|1.5
|0.2
|0.1
|3
|Denham Wojcik
|G
|18
|6.2
|0.267
|0
|0.267
|0.5
|0.3
|1.4
|0.4
|0.6
|Brennan Walton
|F
|10
|1.3
|0.667
|1
|0.833
|0.4
|0
|0
|0.5
|Nick Sanders
|G
|11
|1.6
|0.333
|0.5
|0.5
|0.1
|0.1
|0
|0.5
|Colin Walton
|F
|10
|1.3
|1
|1
|1.5
|0.2
|0
|0
|0.3
Gophers Nation Pregame Reading
