How to watch Minnesota vs Washington; pregame info, spread, prediction & more: Gameday Central

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-13, 4-9) men’s basketball team is back in action on Saturday night as they face the Washington Huskies (12-13, 4-10) in Seattle.

Gophers Nation gets you ready for tip-off below.

Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-13, 4-9) versus Washington Huskies (12-13, 4-10)

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 14, 8:00 p.m. CT

TV: BTN

Radio: KFAN (100.3 FM) – Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)



Live Stats: StatBroadcast

WHERE: Hec Edmundson Pavilion (Seattle, WA)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Washington -5.5 | Total Points: 138.5

On3 Game Prediction: Washington 72 | Minnesota 67

In The Rankings

Minnesota Washington KenPom 80 47 Haslam 71 47 BPI 69 49 NET 81 54

Minnesota Projected Lineup

Shortly after publishing it was announced that Minnesota forward Jaylen Crocker-Johnson will miss Saturday’s game with a foot injury. Grayson Grove is expected to start in his place.

WASHINGTON PROJECTED LINEUP

STARTER Pos G FG% 3P% 2P% eFG% FT% TRB AST STL PTS Zoom Diallo G 25 0.477 0.315 0.515 0.507 0.84 3.5 4.4 0.7 14.6 Wesley Yates III G 19 0.411 0.36 0.469 0.507 0.77 2.9 1.2 1.4 13.6 Bryson Tucker F 19 0.439 0.273 0.543 0.491 0.545 4.3 0.5 0.4 6.2 Hannes Steinbach F 22 0.54 0.359 0.572 0.567 0.758 11.4 1.5 1 17.6 Franck Kepnang C 25 0.508 0 0.512 0.508 0.707 6.4 0.2 0.6 6.1 BENCH Quimari Peterson G 25 0.383 0.336 0.531 0.51 0.76 2.8 2.2 1.3 9 Lathan Sommerville C 14 0.417 0.25 0.432 0.427 0.677 3.1 0.2 0.1 4.4 Jacob Ognacevic F 9 0.48 0.438 0.556 0.62 0.667 1.2 0.3 0.3 3.7 Nikola Dzepina F 7 0.286 0.188 0.6 0.357 1 1.4 0.6 0 2.4 Courtland Muldrew G 12 0.263 0.143 0.333 0.289 0.2 0.7 0.5 0 1 Brandon Roy Jr. G 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 INJURED JJ Mandaquit G 22 0.436 0.282 0.545 0.495 0.7 2.1 3.2 0.5 5.2 Jasir Rencher F 8 0.5 0.2 0.714 0.542 0.846 1.8 0.1 0 3





Prediction: Washington 78, Minnesota 72

Despite their overall record of 12-13, this is not a bad Washington team. They may not be as good as the power rankings would suggest, but this is a quality team capable of knocking off almost anyone any given night. The Huskies are very good defensively and are among the top-75 offenses nationally as well. Notably, the Huskies have been scuffling since the start of the year, losing nine of 12 games, including each of their last three. The Gophers have not traveled well this season, and despite almost a week off, we don’t see those struggles coming to a halt in Seattle.

Gophers Nation Pregame Reading

