Minnesota
How to watch Minnesota vs Washington; pregame info, spread, prediction & more: Gameday Central

by: Dylan Callaghan-Croley3 hours ago

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-13, 4-9) men’s basketball team is back in action on Saturday night as they face the Washington Huskies (12-13, 4-10) in Seattle.

Gophers Nation gets you ready for tip-off below.

Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-13, 4-9) versus Washington Huskies (12-13, 4-10)

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 14, 8:00 p.m. CT

TV: BTN

Radio: KFAN (100.3 FM) – Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

WHERE: Hec Edmundson Pavilion (Seattle, WA)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Washington -5.5 | Total Points: 138.5

On3 Game Prediction: Washington 72 | Minnesota 67

In The Rankings

MinnesotaWashington
KenPom8047
Haslam7147
BPI6949
NET8154

Minnesota Projected Lineup

Shortly after publishing it was announced that Minnesota forward Jaylen Crocker-Johnson will miss Saturday’s game with a foot injury. Grayson Grove is expected to start in his place.

PlayerPosGFG%3P%2P%eFG%FT%TRBASTSTLPTS
Isaac AsumaG240.3810.3190.4820.480.769441.510.7
Langston ReynoldsG240.5520.2760.6040.5740.5594.54.50.911.1
Bobby DurkinF240.4390.3640.6670.5760.8823.11.80.79.5
Jaylen Crocker-Johnson (OUT)F240.4150.3230.50.4930.7186.81.80.613.4
Cade TysonF230.4910.3850.5740.5750.8165.22.40.819.4
Bench
Kai ShinholsterG220.3330.2960.3750.4120.751.21.20.42.2
Grayson Grove (WILL START FOR CROCKER-JOHNSON)F230.7170.50.750.750.242.40.90.83.3
Maximus GizziG6000.20
RJ SpencerG400000000
Injured
Chansey Willis Jr.G70.410.1820.50.4360.45533.32.46.3
Robert VaiholaF50.70.70.70.57.61.41.25
Nehemiah TurnerF70.200.2220.20.51.60.30.40.7

WASHINGTON PROJECTED LINEUP

STARTERPosGFG%3P%2P%eFG%FT%TRBASTSTLPTS
Zoom DialloG250.4770.3150.5150.5070.843.54.40.714.6
Wesley Yates IIIG190.4110.360.4690.5070.772.91.21.413.6
Bryson TuckerF190.4390.2730.5430.4910.5454.30.50.46.2
Hannes SteinbachF220.540.3590.5720.5670.75811.41.5117.6
Franck KepnangC250.50800.5120.5080.7076.40.20.66.1
BENCH
Quimari PetersonG250.3830.3360.5310.510.762.82.21.39
Lathan SommervilleC140.4170.250.4320.4270.6773.10.20.14.4
Jacob OgnacevicF90.480.4380.5560.620.6671.20.30.33.7
Nikola DzepinaF70.2860.1880.60.35711.40.602.4
Courtland MuldrewG120.2630.1430.3330.2890.20.70.501
Brandon Roy Jr.G20000000
INJURED
JJ MandaquitG220.4360.2820.5450.4950.72.13.20.55.2
Jasir RencherF80.50.20.7140.5420.8461.80.103



Prediction: Washington 78, Minnesota 72

Despite their overall record of 12-13, this is not a bad Washington team. They may not be as good as the power rankings would suggest, but this is a quality team capable of knocking off almost anyone any given night. The Huskies are very good defensively and are among the top-75 offenses nationally as well. Notably, the Huskies have been scuffling since the start of the year, losing nine of 12 games, including each of their last three. The Gophers have not traveled well this season, and despite almost a week off, we don’t see those struggles coming to a halt in Seattle.

Gophers Nation Pregame Reading

