How to watch Minnesota vs Washington; pregame info, spread, prediction & more: Gameday Central
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-13, 4-9) men’s basketball team is back in action on Saturday night as they face the Washington Huskies (12-13, 4-10) in Seattle.
Gophers Nation gets you ready for tip-off below.
Join Gophers Nation now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.
Game time, TV channel, How to Watch
WHO: Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-13, 4-9) versus Washington Huskies (12-13, 4-10)
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 14, 8:00 p.m. CT
TV: BTN
Radio: KFAN (100.3 FM) – Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)
Live Stats: StatBroadcast
WHERE: Hec Edmundson Pavilion (Seattle, WA)
SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Washington -5.5 | Total Points: 138.5
On3 Game Prediction: Washington 72 | Minnesota 67
In The Rankings
|Minnesota
|Washington
|KenPom
|80
|47
|Haslam
|71
|47
|BPI
|69
|49
|NET
|81
|54
Minnesota Projected Lineup
Shortly after publishing it was announced that Minnesota forward Jaylen Crocker-Johnson will miss Saturday’s game with a foot injury. Grayson Grove is expected to start in his place.
|Player
|Pos
|G
|FG%
|3P%
|2P%
|eFG%
|FT%
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|PTS
|Isaac Asuma
|G
|24
|0.381
|0.319
|0.482
|0.48
|0.769
|4
|4
|1.5
|10.7
|Langston Reynolds
|G
|24
|0.552
|0.276
|0.604
|0.574
|0.559
|4.5
|4.5
|0.9
|11.1
|Bobby Durkin
|F
|24
|0.439
|0.364
|0.667
|0.576
|0.882
|3.1
|1.8
|0.7
|9.5
|Jaylen Crocker-Johnson (OUT)
|F
|24
|0.415
|0.323
|0.5
|0.493
|0.718
|6.8
|1.8
|0.6
|13.4
|Cade Tyson
|F
|23
|0.491
|0.385
|0.574
|0.575
|0.816
|5.2
|2.4
|0.8
|19.4
|Bench
|Kai Shinholster
|G
|22
|0.333
|0.296
|0.375
|0.412
|0.75
|1.2
|1.2
|0.4
|2.2
|Grayson Grove (WILL START FOR CROCKER-JOHNSON)
|F
|23
|0.717
|0.5
|0.75
|0.75
|0.24
|2.4
|0.9
|0.8
|3.3
|Maximus Gizzi
|G
|6
|0
|0
|0.2
|0
|RJ Spencer
|G
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Injured
|Chansey Willis Jr.
|G
|7
|0.41
|0.182
|0.5
|0.436
|0.455
|3
|3.3
|2.4
|6.3
|Robert Vaihola
|F
|5
|0.7
|0.7
|0.7
|0.5
|7.6
|1.4
|1.2
|5
|Nehemiah Turner
|F
|7
|0.2
|0
|0.222
|0.2
|0.5
|1.6
|0.3
|0.4
|0.7
WASHINGTON PROJECTED LINEUP
|STARTER
|Pos
|G
|FG%
|3P%
|2P%
|eFG%
|FT%
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|PTS
|Zoom Diallo
|G
|25
|0.477
|0.315
|0.515
|0.507
|0.84
|3.5
|4.4
|0.7
|14.6
|Wesley Yates III
|G
|19
|0.411
|0.36
|0.469
|0.507
|0.77
|2.9
|1.2
|1.4
|13.6
|Bryson Tucker
|F
|19
|0.439
|0.273
|0.543
|0.491
|0.545
|4.3
|0.5
|0.4
|6.2
|Hannes Steinbach
|F
|22
|0.54
|0.359
|0.572
|0.567
|0.758
|11.4
|1.5
|1
|17.6
|Franck Kepnang
|C
|25
|0.508
|0
|0.512
|0.508
|0.707
|6.4
|0.2
|0.6
|6.1
|BENCH
|Quimari Peterson
|G
|25
|0.383
|0.336
|0.531
|0.51
|0.76
|2.8
|2.2
|1.3
|9
|Lathan Sommerville
|C
|14
|0.417
|0.25
|0.432
|0.427
|0.677
|3.1
|0.2
|0.1
|4.4
|Jacob Ognacevic
|F
|9
|0.48
|0.438
|0.556
|0.62
|0.667
|1.2
|0.3
|0.3
|3.7
|Nikola Dzepina
|F
|7
|0.286
|0.188
|0.6
|0.357
|1
|1.4
|0.6
|0
|2.4
|Courtland Muldrew
|G
|12
|0.263
|0.143
|0.333
|0.289
|0.2
|0.7
|0.5
|0
|1
|Brandon Roy Jr.
|G
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|INJURED
|JJ Mandaquit
|G
|22
|0.436
|0.282
|0.545
|0.495
|0.7
|2.1
|3.2
|0.5
|5.2
|Jasir Rencher
|F
|8
|0.5
|0.2
|0.714
|0.542
|0.846
|1.8
|0.1
|0
|3
Prediction: Washington 78, Minnesota 72
Despite their overall record of 12-13, this is not a bad Washington team. They may not be as good as the power rankings would suggest, but this is a quality team capable of knocking off almost anyone any given night. The Huskies are very good defensively and are among the top-75 offenses nationally as well. Notably, the Huskies have been scuffling since the start of the year, losing nine of 12 games, including each of their last three. The Gophers have not traveled well this season, and despite almost a week off, we don’t see those struggles coming to a halt in Seattle.
Gophers Nation Pregame Reading
- Minnesota Football Spring Position Preview: Wide Receiver
- What is P.J. Fleck’s buyout following latest contract amendment?
- Minnesota officially announces contract amendment for P.J. Fleck
- Minnesota Football Spring Position Preview: Running Back
- Minnesota Football 2027 Recruiting Hot Board February Update- Offense
- Minnesota DT Deven Eastern lone Gopher invited to the NFL combine
- Minnesota set to hire Kansas State LB coach Steve Stanard to be next rush ends coach
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
Talk about it Inside Gophers Nation