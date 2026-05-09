In-state OL Joseph Hamer commits to Minnesota

It continues to be a productive spring for P.J. Fleck and the Minnesota Golden Gophers football program.

On Saturday, the Golden Gophers received their 12th commitment in the 2027 recruiting cycle from in-state offensive line target Joseph Hamer out of Lakeville South (Lakeville, MN). The 6-foot-7, 345-pound offensive lineman committed to the Golden Gophers over Iowa State and Kansas State.

Here’s what Rivals national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu said about Hamer in the past.

“Carries his weight extremely well. Hard to believe the kid who walked through the door was 315 pounds. He can play college ball at 330 to 340 no problem. Surprising flexibility at that size. Can really sink his hips. Hasn’t pass set much (or at all) in high school but is working with a former NFL lineman on that and has the athleticism and bend to be able to do it, he just needs reps. He’s sanding out the rough edges and I know “upside” is fairly cliche in scouting by this ceiling is very high.

Hamer is the second offensive lineman to commit to the Golden Gophers, joining Prairie (IA) standout Will Clausen, who committed on April 19.

He is also the sixth in-state commitment for the program, joining Wayzata (Minneapolis, MN) EDGE Eli Diane, Moorhead (Moorhead, MN) QB Jett Feeney, Moorhead (Moorhead, MN) WR David Mack, Moorhead (Moorhead, MN) RB Taye Reich, and Edina (Minneapolis, MN) DL Gage Geyer.

Hamer is a Rivals Industry Ranking three-star prospect, ranked No. 972 nationally, No. 80 among interior offensive linemen, and No. 8 in Minnesota. Rivals is slightly higher on Hamer than 247Sports, ranking him as the No. 71 interior offensive lineman and No. 7 player within the state. While listed as an interior offensive lineman, Hamer projects as a tackle for Minnesota.

Of the state’s top 10 prospects, Minnesota now holds commitments from six.

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