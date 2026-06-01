Iowa OL Drake Buthe commits to Minnesota following official visit

Minnesota’s success on the recruiting trail continued on Sunday evening as Iowa offensive lineman Drake Buthe announced his decision to commit to the Golden Gophers.

This was a recruitment that came together quickly for the Gophers after only offering Buthe last week.

Buthe is ranked by Rivals as a three-star prospect with a Rivals rating of 84 overall. He’s ranked nationally as the No. 1,628 prospect as well as a top-150 interior offensive lineman, and a top-20 talent out of Iowa.

Only one other program was set to officially visit the UCF Golden Knights on June 12. That visit will no longer happen. He holds offers from several other programs, including Army, Colorado State, FAU, Miami (OH), Missouri State, Navy, Northern Illinois, UConn, and Wyoming.

Buthe joins Brian Callahan’s offensive line class that also includes in-state OT Joseph Hamer, Iowa native Will Clausen, Wisconsin standout Jamail Sewell, and Illinois talent Dylan Mota.

Minnesota’s 2027 recruiting class breakdown

By Position:

Quarterback (2): Jett Feeney, Furian Inferrera

Running Back (2): Greg Hargrow, Taye Reich

Wide Receiver (1): David Mack, Jayden Thomas

Tight End (2): Brooks Bakko, Drake Mikkelsen

Offensive Linemen (5): Joseph Hamer, Will Clausen, Jamail Sewell, Dylan Mota, Drake Buthe

EDGE (3): Eli Diane, Kelsey Rose Jr., Ma’atoe Moe

Defensive Linemen (1): Gage Geyer

Linebackers (2): Tate Wallace, Kason Clayborne

Cornerbacks (2): Zak Walker, Jordan Walley

Safeties (1): Wyatt Liebentritt, Maxwell Miles

By State:

Minnesota (6): QB Jett Feeney, RB Taye Reich, WR David Mack, OL Joseph Hamer, EDGE Eli Diane, DL Gage Geyer, CB Zak Walker

California (1): QB Furian Inferrera

Iowa (3): OL Will Clausen, LB Tate Wallace, LB Kason Clayborne, OL Drake Buthe

Illinois (1): OT Dylan Mota

Mississippi (2): RB Greg Hargrow, CB Jordan Walley

Nebraska (1): S Wyatt Liebentritt

Nevada (2): S Maxwell Miles, WR Jayden Thomas

North Dakota (1): TE Brooks Bakko

South Dakota (1): TE Drake Mikkelsen

Utah (1): EDGE Ma’atoe Moe

Wisconsin (1): OT Jamail Sewell

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