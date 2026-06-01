Iowa OL Drake Buthe commits to Minnesota following official visit
Minnesota’s success on the recruiting trail continued on Sunday evening as Iowa offensive lineman Drake Buthe announced his decision to commit to the Golden Gophers.
This was a recruitment that came together quickly for the Gophers after only offering Buthe last week.
Buthe is ranked by Rivals as a three-star prospect with a Rivals rating of 84 overall. He’s ranked nationally as the No. 1,628 prospect as well as a top-150 interior offensive lineman, and a top-20 talent out of Iowa.
Only one other program was set to officially visit the UCF Golden Knights on June 12. That visit will no longer happen. He holds offers from several other programs, including Army, Colorado State, FAU, Miami (OH), Missouri State, Navy, Northern Illinois, UConn, and Wyoming.
Buthe joins Brian Callahan’s offensive line class that also includes in-state OT Joseph Hamer, Iowa native Will Clausen, Wisconsin standout Jamail Sewell, and Illinois talent Dylan Mota.
Minnesota’s 2027 recruiting class breakdown
By Position:
Quarterback (2): Jett Feeney, Furian Inferrera
Running Back (2): Greg Hargrow, Taye Reich
Wide Receiver (1): David Mack, Jayden Thomas
Tight End (2): Brooks Bakko, Drake Mikkelsen
Offensive Linemen (5): Joseph Hamer, Will Clausen, Jamail Sewell, Dylan Mota, Drake Buthe
EDGE (3): Eli Diane, Kelsey Rose Jr., Ma’atoe Moe
Defensive Linemen (1): Gage Geyer
Linebackers (2): Tate Wallace, Kason Clayborne
Cornerbacks (2): Zak Walker, Jordan Walley
Safeties (1): Wyatt Liebentritt, Maxwell Miles
By State:
Minnesota (6): QB Jett Feeney, RB Taye Reich, WR David Mack, OL Joseph Hamer, EDGE Eli Diane, DL Gage Geyer, CB Zak Walker
California (1): QB Furian Inferrera
Iowa (3): OL Will Clausen, LB Tate Wallace, LB Kason Clayborne, OL Drake Buthe
Illinois (1): OT Dylan Mota
Mississippi (2): RB Greg Hargrow, CB Jordan Walley
Nebraska (1): S Wyatt Liebentritt
Nevada (2): S Maxwell Miles, WR Jayden Thomas
North Dakota (1): TE Brooks Bakko
South Dakota (1): TE Drake Mikkelsen
Utah (1): EDGE Ma’atoe Moe
Wisconsin (1): OT Jamail Sewell