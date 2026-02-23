Top-100 propsect Jakari Lipsey schedules official visit to Minnesota

Top-100 prospect Jakari Lipsey has scheduled an official visit to Minnesota. The Loy Norrix (MI) standout offensive tackle announced on Sunday evening that he will be making the trip to the Twin Cities from Kalamazoo for the June 12 official visit weekend.

Liupsey picked up an offer from the Gophers in early October, and Minnesota offensive line coach Brian Callahan has been leading the charge ever since.

The official visit is the first that he has scheduled for the upcoming official visit season. He is also currently one of three prospects scheduled to be on campus for the June 12 weekend, joining defensive lineman Anitoni Tahi (Chandler, AZ) and Leamari Fehoko (Junipero Serra, CA)

Lipsey has good size at 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds while also possessing an 82” wingspan. As a junior, he recorded 97 pancakes offensively while recording 59 tackles and three sacks on defense.

Other programs that have offered Lipsey include Auburn, Boston College, Cincinnati, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, North Carolina, and Wisconsin.

On3 ranks Lipsey as the No. 95 player in the country, the eighth-best offensive tackle, and a top-five player in the state of Michigan.

He is currently the second-highest rated prospect set to visit Minnesota with Michigan linebacker Bryce Kish, moving into the top-100 recently, being ranked No. 60 nationally, the No. 5 linebacker, and the No. 3 player in Michigan.

Minnesota currently holds three commitments in its 2027 recruiting class from quarterback Furian Inferrera, running back Greg Harlow, and defensive end Eli Diane.

