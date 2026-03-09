5 Things to know about Jett Feeney's commitment to Minnesota

Minnesota added its sixth commitment in the 2027 recruiting class on Monday when Moorhead (MN) quarterback Jett Feeney announced his decision to become a Golden Gopher.

1. Feeney’s highly productive high school career

Through three high school seasons as a starting quarterback, Feeney has been tremendous for Moorhead, completing 70.9% of his passing attempts for over 7,800 yards and 104 touchdowns to 18 interceptions. After throwing 10 interceptions as a freshman, Feeney saw his interception numbers drop to six as a sophomore and two as a junior.

As a junior, Feeney completed 171-of-229 passes for 2,221 yards and 27 touchdowns while adding five rushing scores.

2. Gophers beat out a local program for the three-star

Feeney’s offer sheet was modest, with other FBS offers from Wyoming and North Dakota State. While the Gophers were the leaders in this recruitment from shortly after they offered the Moorhead standout, North Dakota State served as their biggest competition. Notably, North Dakota State’s campus sits just less than 10 miles from Moorhead High School.

3. The Feeney Family

While some may be familiar, others may not be. But Jett Feeney comes from the Feeny football family, which includes his grandfather, Bob Feeney, one of North Dakota’s high school coaching legends, his father, Kevin Feeney, a four-year starting quarterback at North Dakota State, and among the program’s most prolific passers. Kevin is also the head coach at Moorhead. Jett’s brother, Trey Feeney, started his career at North Dakota State and is now at Saint John’s, where he threw for over 3,300 yards and 40 touchdowns this past fall.

Given the family background, it’s no surprise that Feeney’s greatest trait may be his football IQ.

4. The Moorhead hat trick

Feeney’s commitment completes the hat trick of Moorhead prospects to commit to the Golden Gophers. He joins his teammates running back Taye Reich and wide receiver David Mack in their own commitments to the program.

Moorhead Hat Trick Complete 😤😤😤



QB Jett Feeney (@Jettfeeney3) ✅

RB Taye Reich (@tayereich)✅

WR David Mack (@david1mack) ✅ pic.twitter.com/KDDgGYDKya — Gophers Nation (@MinnesotaOn3) March 9, 2026

5. Minnesota’s 2027 recruiting class broken down

Feeney is Minnesota’s sixth commitment in the 2027 recruiting class and the fifth on the offensive side of the ball. He joins quarterback Furian Inferrera, the previously mentioned Taye Reich, and David Mack, as well as running back Greg Hargrow, on that side. The program’s lone defensive commitment is in-state EDGE rusher Eli Diane.

Additionally, he’s the fourth in-state commitment for the Gophers, joining Diane and Reich. Inferrera hails from California, while Hargrow is from Mississippi.

By Position

QB –2

RB – 2

WR – 1

OL – 0

EDGE – 1

DL – 0

LB – 0

CB – 0

S – 0

ATH – 0

By State:

Minnesota – 4

California – 1

Mississippi – 1

