Skip to main content
Minnesota
Join Now
50% off your first year
then billed annually
Gophers Nation
+
One subscription: The best Minnesota Golden Gophers coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.

Gophers Nation

2027 EDGE Kelsey Rose Jr. flips from Minnesota to UCF

IMG_3870
Dylan Callaghan-Croley@DylanCCOn3
6h0members liked this
Rose, Kelsey Jr. USF in home FP
Defensive end Kelsey Rose Jr. poses with USF assistants and his mom during an in-home visit. Kelsey Rose Jr./X

The Minnesota Golden Gophers lost a commitment on Sunday as Jackson Christian (TN) EDGE rusher Kelsey Rose Jr. announced his decision to flip to the South Florida Bulls.

Rose Jr.’s decision comes after he chose to take an official visit to Tampa this weekend, three weeks after committing to Minnesota during an official visit with the Gophers.

The Tennessee native is ranked by Rivlas as a three-star prospect, including the No. 119 EDGE rusher nationally and a top-50 player in the state of Tennessee.

Rose recorded 65 tackles, including four sacks, this past fall, while also totaling 19 receptions and two touchdowns on offense.

With his decommitment, Minnesota now holds 29 commitments in its 2027 recruiting class, including three EDGE rushers in in-state four-star Eli Diane, Valley Christian (San Jose, CA)’s standout Cameron Saunders, and Newark (Newark, OH) prospect Roy Price.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Instagram

Like our page on Facebook

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it Inside Gophers Nation

Members only · one like per member

RECOMMENDATIONS

Curated by editors · personalized to your reading

KEEP SCROLLING

More from Gophers Nation

More Gophers Nation News