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Legendary Minnesota wrestler Gable Steveson shines in UFC debut

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Dylan Callaghan-Croley@DylanCCOn3
5h
Steveson
Jul 11, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Gable Steveson (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Elisha Ellison (blue gloves) in a heavyweight bout during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Former Minnesota Golden Gophers heavyweight wrestler Gable Steveson made his UFC debut on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at UFC 329, and the two-time NCAA heavyweight champion and Olympic champion impressed in the process.

In his fourth ever MMA fight and first since February 19, Steveson defeated Elisha Ellison in TKO fashion, needing just over two and a half minutes to nab his fourth career victory.

The win was not a surprise, however. Steveson entered the evening as the biggest betting favorite on the UFC 329 card.

With the victory, Steveson will continue his ascent as one of the sport’s brightest prospects.

Before his win on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Steveson defeated Braden Peterson at LFA 217 in Prior Lake, Minnesota, on September 12, 2025, Kevin Hein at Anthony Pettis FC 21 on November 23, 2025, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Hugo Lezama in Mexico Fights League 3 on February 19, 2026, in Monterrey, Mexico.

MMA, of course, is not Steveson’s first post-wrestling career path. After originally leaving Minnesota, Steveson chose to pursue a WWE career and an NFL career, but was unable to find footing in either.

In November of 2024, Steveson returned to the University of Minnesota for his final year of collegiate eligibility. He would go on to become the first four-time Big Ten heavyweight champion, defeating Penn State’s Greg Kerkvliet in the process. He also finished as a five-time All-American and the national heavyweight runner-up after falling to Oklahoma State’s Wyatt Hendrickson in the championship round.

Steveson finished his Minnesota career with a 103-3 overall record, a four-time Big Ten champion, a two-time NCAA champion, and a two-time Dan Hodge Trophy winner.

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