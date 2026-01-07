Lehigh safety transfer Mekhai Smith commits to Minnesota

The Minnesota Golden Gophers picked up another defensive back commitment out of the transfer portal on Tuesday night as Lehigh Mountain Hawks safety transfer Mekhai Smith, one of the top safeties available in the transfer portal, committed to the Golden Gophers.

Smith is Minnesota’s 11th commitment out of the transfer portal and fourth defensive back, joining Southwest Minnesota State’s Parker Knutson, Michigan State’s Aydan, and Elisha West.

Smith is listed in the On3 transfer portal rankings as a top-325 player available in the portal and a top-30 safety, while also being the top-ranked FCS safety available.

A former standout at Lower Merion High School outside Philadelphia, Smith played in 13 games as a true freshman in 2024 for Lehigh, totaling 40 tackles as part of their safety rotation.

This fall, Smith worked himself into a starter role and flourished, totaling 56 tackles, four interceptions, and seven pass deflections while also forcing one fumble and recovering one fumble. He earned FCS All-American honors in the process.

Pro Football Focus this fall rated Smith with an overall defense grade of 89.8 while also posting a coverage grade of 89. He allowed 14 receptions on 25 targets for 168 yards and one touchdown.

For the Gophers, Smith will have the opportunity to compete for the program’s starting strong safety role following the departure of Koi Perich. Despite the Perich departure, the Gophers still return a quality safety room in 2026 with Kerry Brown, Aidan Gousby, and Garrison Monroe leading the way.

Although it is possible, the Gopehrs look to move someone like Aidan Gousby to nickel or cornerback this offseason to help the depth at those respective positions.

