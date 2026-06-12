Mark Coyle signs two-year extension with Minnesota

It’s been over a decade since Mark Coyle signed on to be Minnesota’s Director of Athletics, doing so on May 11, 2016.

Now, the Coyle era will continue into at least 2032.

On Thursday, the University of Minnesota Board of Regents approved a two-year contract extension for Thomas O. Moe Director of Athletics Mark Coyle that will keep Coyle in the Twin Cities through June 2032.

Coyle is currently the second-longest tenured athletic director in the Big Ten, only behind Michigan’s Warde Manuel.

Notably, alongside Coyle, Minnesota head football coach P.J. Fleck will also be entering his 10th season as the leader of the Gophers’ football program, making Coyle and Fleck the longest AD/head coach partnership in the Big Ten and second longest in the nation.

The only partnership that has been longer has been at Miami (OH) where athletic director David Sayler and head coach Chuck Martin have worked hand-in-hand since 2014.

The University of Minnesota’s athletics success goes well beyond athletics as Gophers student-athletes set a school record cumulative GPA of 3.48 for the 2025-26 academic year while also posting a 93% graduation success rate, which has been a hallmark of the Coyle era.

Under his direction, Minnesota has recorded eight of its 10 highest GSR years.

On the fields of competition, Minnesota athletic teams have won a combined 26 conference championships in Coyle’s tenure, including 18 regular-season championships.

Financially, the athletic department has flourished, generating nearly $475 million of economic impact within the state of Minnesota, with 1.3 million visitors making their way to Gophers facilities throughout.

The athletic department under his leadership has also seen the development of the Minnesota Athletes Village, as well as a major focus on mental health resources for student-athletes.

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